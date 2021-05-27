Gutschewski's second gives Knights their first

Elkhorn Mount Michael senior Luke Gutschewski has tasted success once before, winning the Nebraska Class B boys golf state championship by two shots in a rain-shortened one-day tournament in Columbus.

After 2020’s state championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gutschewski aimed to repeat as the individual champion. Yet, while more individual success was the target, so too was making it count toward a team title.

Gutschewski, Jacob Goertz, Isaac Gart, Landen Fogle and Hunter Miller did that Wednesday at Elks Country Club when they edged out Omaha Skutt Catholic by three shots. Goerts joined Gutschewski on the medal stand in fifth place.

Gutschewski shot a pair of 1-under 71s and won another gold medal. His second championship added up to Mount Michael's first-ever as a team.

“It feels great,” Gutschewski described. “This one feels way better than the first one; to do it with everybody feels awesome.”

Gutschewski explained why this year’s championships differ from his 2019 individual title.

“I felt way more pressure coming down the stretch here,” he said. “It’s way harder to play for a team than just playing for yourself. Two years ago, I won it just by myself. This is really awesome, hard to explain.”