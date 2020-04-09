Hole in One: Staying sharp during a shutdown

But nothing in his young career had quite compared to Saturday.

"It bounced and then rolled in," Kendall said. "At first, I didn’t know it went in. But then my brother screamed, ‘I think that was a hole-in-one!’ I ran down there to check and, yep."

It was quite obvious back at home what had happened.

"We could hear them yelling from the house," Kendall's mother, Anne said. "They were all yelling, 'Yeah, you did it!"

Kendall didn't have any exact words of wisdom for his achievement, simply saying he struck the ball well and made sure to get the club head under the ball.

He's the first one in the family to achieve a hole-in-one, and, as can be expected, has been out on the course even more often than before trying for another.

It wasn't during a tournament or even a full round of golf, so, in essence, it doesn't really count. But that doesn't mean the moment wasn't without value as a reminder of why golfers, and athletes of all stripes, play the game: Fun.

"I've been golfing a lot since then, but I haven't come that close to another hole-in-one," Kendall said. "After I got it when I came home, I came in the door and said, 'You'll never guess who got a hole-in-one. Me!"

