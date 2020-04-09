Hole in One: Staying sharp during a shutdown

Not everything has come to a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic, at least not for those living on a golf course.
Kendall Hellbusch, a 13-year-old golfer whose family has made a home on the Elks Country Club, was encouraged by his parents to keep his golf game sharp due to all the extra time that comes with homeschooling and a lack of events on the weekend.
Kendall has been doing just that while producing an unforgettable moment. Saturday on the eighth hole at Elks Country Club, he shot a hole-in-one with a hybrid while golfing with his brother Landon and cousin Beau Franzen.
He wasn't sure the ball had found the cup at the time but quickly ran to the green to discover his first-ever ace.
"We’ve been kind of teasing them that, since we’re on lockdown, ‘You’ve got to make the most of your time,'" Kendall's mother, Anne Hellbusch said. "So, when they came back, they were all laughing and Kendall was like, ‘I guess you could say that was making the most of my time.’ They were pretty excited."
The Hellbusches moved to Columbus from Lincoln and initially rented a house next to the Hess family who included Shane, last year's state tournament qualifier from Columbus High.
Shane, as Anne put it, took Kendall under his wing and had morning practices a few times a week last summer. Kendall also signed up for the Elks Juinor Golf Program that allowed him to compete in area tournaments.
But nothing in his young career had quite compared to Saturday.
"It bounced and then rolled in," Kendall said. "At first, I didn’t know it went in. But then my brother screamed, ‘I think that was a hole-in-one!’ I ran down there to check and, yep."
It was quite obvious back at home what had happened.
"We could hear them yelling from the house," Kendall's mother, Anne said. "They were all yelling, 'Yeah, you did it!"
Kendall didn't have any exact words of wisdom for his achievement, simply saying he struck the ball well and made sure to get the club head under the ball.
He's the first one in the family to achieve a hole-in-one, and, as can be expected, has been out on the course even more often than before trying for another.
It wasn't during a tournament or even a full round of golf, so, in essence, it doesn't really count. But that doesn't mean the moment wasn't without value as a reminder of why golfers, and athletes of all stripes, play the game: Fun.
"I've been golfing a lot since then, but I haven't come that close to another hole-in-one," Kendall said. "After I got it when I came home, I came in the door and said, 'You'll never guess who got a hole-in-one. Me!"
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
