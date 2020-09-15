Husker Foelbaek takes Nebraska Open

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new format led to perhaps the most unique Wells Fargo Nebraska Open over the weekend at the Elks Country Club.

The tournament, in its 29th year of competition, was restricted to professional and amateur players within the boundaries of the Nebraska Section of the PGA or to Nebraska residents.

That led to several members of local golf teams teeing it up just north of Columbus.

Husker men's golfer Mark Foelbaek shot three rounds in the 60s and took the men's title with a 12-under par. NU women's golfer Alice Duan earned the Women's Low-Amateur title at 6-over par. Duan played the course at the same distance as the men and was one of 12 women in the field - the most in tournament history.

The Nebraska Open is held annually by the Nebraska Section of the PGA. It has been on the golf calendar since 1992 as a partnership between the Nebraska PGA, Nebraska Golf Association and Nebraska Public Power District.

In the past 27 years, more than $1.5 million has bee raised for the scholarship fund of the five community college systems within NPPD's service area.

Foelbaek's win follows a recent trend of Round 3 comebacks at Elks.