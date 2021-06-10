Kohl, Kitt take early lead for Optimist Cup

The Race for the Optimist Cup, a new competition this summer for 13 to 18-year-old boys and girls in the area, kicked off its first event on Tuesday at the Van Berg Family Learning Center.
After nine holes of golf, Zandyr Kohl has taken the lead in the boys race while Hannah Kitt sits atop the leaderboard for the girls. Kohl shot a 46 at Van Berg and earned 150 points for his round. Kitt carded a 47 and was also awarded 150 points.
Points are based on performance and will be added up throughout the summer to determine a champion and the top prize of a fitted Callaway Epic driver. Other prizes include a fitted putter and wedge, golf balls and a golfing glove.
The competition is held every Tuesday through July 13 for nine holes leading up to the City Championship held July 21 at Elks Country Club and July 22 at Quail Run. Participants earn double points during those two rounds. All of that will be put on the line July 27 at Van Berg for the Optimist Cup Finals, another 18-hole tournament that awards double points.
Boys standings behind Kohl included Evan Ruskamp and Andrew Kosch shooting a pair of 46s and earning 110 points, Clay Brandenburger scoring 55 and picking up 90 points, Caleb Sloup carding a 64 for 80 points, Caleb Kitt putting together a 69 for 70 points, Tyler Arnold shooting 71 for 60 points, Carter Sedlacek shooting 72 for 50 points and Max Carnes carding a 76 for 40 points.
Following Kitt on the girls leaderboard is Kaitlyn Fleming with 120 points after shooting a 60, Jersey Odgaard with 100 points on a round of 65, Kaitlyn Jaicek scoring 90 points after shooting 66, Ellie Badstieber with 80 points after a round of 71, Tatiana Henke with 70 points after a round of 74 and Cambell Tessendorf with 60 points after a round of 75.
The competition resumes Tuesday at Van Berg with tee times from 8 to 10 a.m.
