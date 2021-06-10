Kohl, Kitt take early lead for Optimist Cup

The Race for the Optimist Cup, a new competition this summer for 13 to 18-year-old boys and girls in the area, kicked off its first event on Tuesday at the Van Berg Family Learning Center.

After nine holes of golf, Zandyr Kohl has taken the lead in the boys race while Hannah Kitt sits atop the leaderboard for the girls. Kohl shot a 46 at Van Berg and earned 150 points for his round. Kitt carded a 47 and was also awarded 150 points.

Points are based on performance and will be added up throughout the summer to determine a champion and the top prize of a fitted Callaway Epic driver. Other prizes include a fitted putter and wedge, golf balls and a golfing glove.

The competition is held every Tuesday through July 13 for nine holes leading up to the City Championship held July 21 at Elks Country Club and July 22 at Quail Run. Participants earn double points during those two rounds. All of that will be put on the line July 27 at Van Berg for the Optimist Cup Finals, another 18-hole tournament that awards double points.