Kosch wins Week 6, Kohl surges to the top

Things have tightened up in the boys race of the 2021 Race to the Optimist Cup thanks to a win by Humphrey's Andrew Kosch on Tuesday at Van Berg Family Learning Center.

Kosch surged to the top of the Week 6 leaderboard by firing a 44 and winning the final nine-hole event of the summer by one shot over Mason Whitmore. Zandyr Kohl tied for third with Evan Ruskamp with a 47 but took the top of the boys standings by passing Kurt Schneider.

Schneider had won weeks two through five but was unavailable on Tuesday. He also was absent from Week 1. That leaves Kohl up by 35 points over Schneider and Kosch 55 back in third as the league heads to the City Championship next week.

In the girls round, Hannah Kitt shot her second-best total of the summer, also a 44, and won by 10 shots over Kiya Taylor and Grace Berkland who tied for runner-up with a pair of 54s. Kitt has won all six weeks and will take a 325-point lead into next week.

Competitors have golfed nine holes each of the past six Tuesdays at Van Berg in preparation for the stretch run that includes 18 holes at Elks Country Club on July 21 and 18 at Quail Run the next day as part of the City Championship. Everything culminates July 27 in the 18-hole Van Berg Optimist Cup Finals. The final three rounds are worth double the points.