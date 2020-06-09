Kuhlman breaks top 10 of Nebraska Junior Golf Tour

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Columbus High sophomore Brock Kuhlman missed out on his spring golf season, but is making up for lost time this summer.

The Discoverer has already competed in three tournaments this summer, placing seventh on June 1 in the Norfolk Country Club Premier event and a tournament at Eagle Run Golf Course on June 4. He took 18th at Crooked Creek Golf Course on June 3.

The hot start has placed him at seventh on the leaderboard of the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour.

The tour started on June 1 at the Norfolk Country Club and goes until July 29, with the championship event at Firethorn Golf Course in Lincoln.

"It's nice," Kuhlman said about competing again. "I haven't been able to play a tournament in a while, since last summer, because spring golf got canceled. Getting back out there competing has been good."

Despite being in seventh place in the tour standings, Kuhlman said he believes he still has room for improvement.

This belief comes from feeling he hasn't played his best golf in any of these three tournaments.

"I feel like I haven't played the best," he said. "I've kind of just been getting back into the swing of things. It is nice to be in the top 10, but I definitely could have played better."