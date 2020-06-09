Kuhlman breaks top 10 of Nebraska Junior Golf Tour

Columbus High sophomore Brock Kuhlman missed out on his spring golf season, but is making up for lost time this summer.
The Discoverer has already competed in three tournaments this summer, placing seventh on June 1 in the Norfolk Country Club Premier event and a tournament at Eagle Run Golf Course on June 4. He took 18th at Crooked Creek Golf Course on June 3.
The hot start has placed him at seventh on the leaderboard of the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour.
The tour started on June 1 at the Norfolk Country Club and goes until July 29, with the championship event at Firethorn Golf Course in Lincoln.
"It's nice," Kuhlman said about competing again. "I haven't been able to play a tournament in a while, since last summer, because spring golf got canceled. Getting back out there competing has been good."
Despite being in seventh place in the tour standings, Kuhlman said he believes he still has room for improvement.
This belief comes from feeling he hasn't played his best golf in any of these three tournaments.
"I feel like I haven't played the best," he said. "I've kind of just been getting back into the swing of things. It is nice to be in the top 10, but I definitely could have played better."
Although Kuhlman said it's frustrating to not have played the best, it does feel good to know that if he does, it could improve his place in the rankings.
By the end of the tour, Kuhlman said he hopes to be in the top five of the standings and win two to three tournaments. He will have plenty of chances left to do that and looks forward to the rest of the season.
Up next for Kuhlman is the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship in Beatrice on Thursday and Friday.
After that, he will be competing at the Nebraska Junior Match Play on June 16-18 in Oakland.
"It's one of the biggest junior tournaments in Nebraska," Kuhlman said. "I'm looking forward to that."
The other tournament the sophomore has circled is the Nebraska Junior Armature on July 7-9 in Scottsbluff.
"That's also one of the biggest junior tournaments in Nebraska," he said.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
