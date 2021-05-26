Kuhlman medals at Class A state golf

Columbus High junior Brock Kuhlman dropped three shots but hung on for his first state medal at the Class A state golf meet Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club.
Kuhlman shot a 6-over 78 a day after he was 3-over 75 and finished tied with four others in 13th. Those four picked up the final medals of a tournament won by Creighton Prep's Jacob Boor. Boor and the Junior Jays were also atop the team standings by five shots.
Kuhlman had eight bogeys and two pars on a round that went out with a 38 and came in on a 40. He struggled through five bogeys in six holes on the back nine before rolling in a birdie on 17 and finishing with a par.
The junior is the first Discoverer boy to pick up a state golf medal since Matthew Otten tied for ninth in 2012.
"I definitely struggled on the back nine today," Kuhlman said. "I saw the scoreboard so I knew I had to make a birdie on one of the last two holes and par the other one. I hit a really nice shot on 17 and then made the putt. On the last hole I knew I had to make par to medal."
Kuhlman was one shot better on the front nine than the day before then four shots worse on the back. After bogeys on two, three and five, he birdied on six and came to the turn with three pars in a row. He made it four on 10 then had a bogey on each of the next six holes other than a par on 14.
As one of the last players on the course, and as he mentioned, the scoreboard telling the story, he rose to the occasion and finished birdie-par.
"I like being under pressure," he said. "I seem to play under pressure pretty well."
Kuhlman will now turn to a full summer schedule of tournaments and match play competition. He's looking forward to next year and ending his career with a second medal in the springtime. Kuhlman would also like to lead Columbus back to state as a team.
"It definitely would have been nice to shoot a little better today, but the course was playing tough; I'm happy to get a medal," Kuhlman said. "Next year I'm looking hopefully top five."
Prep won the 2021 team title when the Junior Jays overtook a Lincoln Pius X team that was 24 shots worse than the day before. Pius led Prep 285-290 following the first round then shot 309 in the second round.
The Thunderbolts had a disastrous first nine holes. The top four players had just four bogeys to go with eight birdies and an eagle in the first round. Pius was 21 strokes behind that pace on Wednesday when Sam and Charlie Hoiberg, Caden Kearns and Kody Sander put together a 159 that included 12 bogeys, two doubles and a triple.
Prep also didn't have as good of a start and was eight shots worse on the front. But that was just consistent enough to overtake a Pius team that went from carding a 138 on the front Tuesday to putting together a 159 on the front on Wednesday.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.