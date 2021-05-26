Kuhlman medals at Class A state golf

Columbus High junior Brock Kuhlman dropped three shots but hung on for his first state medal at the Class A state golf meet Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club.

Kuhlman shot a 6-over 78 a day after he was 3-over 75 and finished tied with four others in 13th. Those four picked up the final medals of a tournament won by Creighton Prep's Jacob Boor. Boor and the Junior Jays were also atop the team standings by five shots.

Kuhlman had eight bogeys and two pars on a round that went out with a 38 and came in on a 40. He struggled through five bogeys in six holes on the back nine before rolling in a birdie on 17 and finishing with a par.

The junior is the first Discoverer boy to pick up a state golf medal since Matthew Otten tied for ninth in 2012.

"I definitely struggled on the back nine today," Kuhlman said. "I saw the scoreboard so I knew I had to make a birdie on one of the last two holes and par the other one. I hit a really nice shot on 17 and then made the putt. On the last hole I knew I had to make par to medal."