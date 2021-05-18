Kuhlman's wait worth a gold medal

Kuhlman shot a 37 on the front, saw that he was tied for the lead based on the list of nine-hole scores, then put together a 34 on the back. He was 2-under going into the final hole when he bogeyed. Still, when he turned in a 71, he was nearly certain it would be the best.

The only worry was the No. 1 players from the top four teams. They teed off later, leaving Kuhlman to wander around the clubhouse and the parking lot for a few hours before it became official.

"My main goal was just to get top 10. I thought, before the round, 78 was probably going to be top 10," he said. "So really, I just kept playing. I knew I was playing well."

Kuhlman led a Columbus team that totaled 323 and were fourth - one spot away from earning a team qualification. CHS was one shot back of forcing Millard West into a playoff and two shots away from earning its way outright.

That sort of close call made it a bittersweet day. Yet, overall, there wasn't much more coach Brady Vancura could have asked.

"We had four guys shoot the best round of their careers or tie their best round, and we managed to do it on the day that mattered most," Vancura said. "I couldn't be more proud of the way that they played."