Kuhlman's wait worth a gold medal

They weren't exactly anxious moments, his play had taken that element away. But there was Brock Kuhlman, nonetheless, waiting to find out what he thought he already knew Monday at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.
Kuhlman put together one of the best rounds of his career, and, based on the number he assumed could get him to state, was well below that figure. Now he was just waiting to find out if it was the type of number that would make him a district champion.
Once a handful of other teams that had teed off later finally posted their scores, Kuhlman's confidence was rewarded. He won the A-2 district championship by putting together a 1-under 71 in the mist and light rain that proved to be one shot better than Lincoln Southwest's Cayden Wynne.
It's the first individual tournament win of his varsity career and, no doubt about it, his favorite moment on the course.
"It's definitely my No. 1 achievement. It's my first-ever win in a high school event. The high school season is more important than the summer," he said. "Winning at districts is definitely No. 1."
Kuhlman rose to the top of the leaderboard on a day in which his putting was as good as it's been all season. He sank a handful of 30-foot par putts and had the type of consistent performance on the green that separates the best of the best.
Kuhlman shot a 37 on the front, saw that he was tied for the lead based on the list of nine-hole scores, then put together a 34 on the back. He was 2-under going into the final hole when he bogeyed. Still, when he turned in a 71, he was nearly certain it would be the best.
The only worry was the No. 1 players from the top four teams. They teed off later, leaving Kuhlman to wander around the clubhouse and the parking lot for a few hours before it became official.
"My main goal was just to get top 10. I thought, before the round, 78 was probably going to be top 10," he said. "So really, I just kept playing. I knew I was playing well."
Kuhlman led a Columbus team that totaled 323 and were fourth - one spot away from earning a team qualification. CHS was one shot back of forcing Millard West into a playoff and two shots away from earning its way outright.
That sort of close call made it a bittersweet day. Yet, overall, there wasn't much more coach Brady Vancura could have asked.
"We had four guys shoot the best round of their careers or tie their best round, and we managed to do it on the day that mattered most," Vancura said. "I couldn't be more proud of the way that they played."
Emmit McMeekin put together the second-best Columbus round on an 81. It was the lowest total of his varsity career in his final event. Brody Mickey shot 82, Tyson Weber had an 89 and Hogan Kriech also had an 89.
The team total was the lowest for a Columbus boys team in a decade.
"We put it together on the right day, but it wasn't good enough," Vancura said. "We were 55 shots better at Highlands than we were on May 4. I don't know if I have ever seen that big of a turnaround in that short of a time."
Elkhorn South took the team title on a total of 300 and had the third, fourth and fifth best scores in the player's top 10. Lincoln Southwest had the second, sixth and ninth-best golfers, shot 311 and took runner-up. Millard West earned the final state invite thanks to a player in seventh and one in 10th.
As Kuhlman expected, 78 was just about the standard. The top nine each posted that number or lower. The last qualifying spot went to a golfer with a 79.
His round was among the top eight in all of Class A at four different courses. Christopher Atkinson of Gretna shot a 67 and and Colton Stock, also of Gretna, had a 68 at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney. Charlie Hoiberg (Lincoln Pius X) scored a 68, Caden Peppmuller (Lincoln Northeast) carded a 69, Jason Kolbas (Pius) also had a 69 and 70s were posted by Jack Davis (Papillion-La Vista) and Kody Sander (Pius) at Holmes Golf course in Lincoln.
"Brock has a chance to go compete for a state medal in Norfolk next week," Vancura said. "He has a great feel for the course up in Norfolk and just needs to find a rhythm out there like he did at districts, and he will put himself in position for a medal."
Class A state golf opens at the Norfolk Country Club on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The tournament consists of two rounds of 18 holes. Wednesday's second round also begins at 9 a.m.
"My goal at the start of the season was top 15 at state. I'm just going to go out there, hopefully post a few scores," Kuhlman said. "This year there's not really a Luke Kluver (three-time state champ from Norfolk) who's going to go out and win it; anybody can win it. I'm just going to go out there, shoot my best and we'll see."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.