Lakeview boys 8th at district golf

Lakeview hopes to stay home for the state tournament were dashed Monday in Wayne when the Viking boys finished eighth out 12 teams in the B-2 district tournament.

The top three teams and the top 10 players earn an invite to the state tournament that begins next week at Elks Country Club in Columbus. Lakeview was 53 shots away as a team while Max Fremarek was three shots off the pace for the top 10.

Elkhorn Mount Michael totaled a 326 and won the team title in a tiebreaker over Pierce, which also put together a 326. Bennington was one shot behind and earned the final state spot with a 327.

Wayne missed out by two shots. The top four were head and shoulders above the rest of the field. Fifth place O'Neill shot 358. Schuyler was sixth on a total of 363.

Luke Gutschewski of Mount Michael edged out teammate Jacob Goertz by a shot on a round of 32 for the individual title.

"Oddly enough, our rounds ended as the season started and ended - cold and bluster," Lakeview coach Sandy Harrison said. "The guys put everything into their games that they could. They worked as hard at districts as they had all season. I am very proud of them and thank them for all the effort they put into this season. I’m already anxiously anticipating next season."