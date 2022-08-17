Lasso, Discoverers tee off season with eyes on another state medal

Columbus High girls golf enters the 2022 season with an inexperienced group after losing four seniors that contributed to the Discoverers qualifying as a team for the state tournament last year.

Returning to lead CHS is senior Sarah Lasso. The two-time state medalist will guide the team that features only two golfers with varsity experience.

"I have 11 players right now and two have varsity experience. I think three are new freshmen and six are basically returning with JV experiences, so it's been a week of trying to get to know each other. We lose four seniors that've been with you so long," Discoverers head coach Anne Robertson said. "They're just natural. They know what they needed to do where I'm just more intentional this year talking about what it's like to be a team, looking at some goals, just being more intentional about things."

Robertson said the challenges of coaching a young team is the team scores. She said it's different golfing recreationally versus competitive play that counts.

"You're really making sure you're counting that one stroke that you went, 'Oh not a big deal.' We won't count that in our casual round. At first, it's just going to be kind of those team scores are probably going to be up," Robertson said. "I think as a team we're very fortunate to have Sarah (Lasso), who's going to be 80 or below throughout most of the season, but it's going to take the rest of the team as well to just kind of progressing as the season goes along a bit."

Lasso and sophomore Jersey Odgaard are the only two golfers who competed in varsity tournaments last season. Lasso said she's seeing the same type of mentality she has in her teammates when it comes to competitive golf.

"They've also put in the work during the summer because I have seen them play. I have seen them do these tournaments. I'm really excited because it's nice there are some people who take the game as seriously as I do," Lasso said. "I think with the dynamic as a team, it's a much smaller team, but I feel like they're all nice. They're all ready to improve, so that's what I'm really looking forward to seeing this year."

Lasso returns for her senior season after tying for sixth place at state last year in Norfolk with a score of 155. Among the top six golfers who placed at state, three graduated.

"Technically, her (Lasso) game is right where she wants it to be. We just need to polish and continue to fine tune it. This is going to be a little different year. Girls are going to be looking to her and watching her. She's going to be just fine with that because that's kind of her character and what she's done all along," Robertson said. "Competitively, I wouldn't doubt that we're looking at throughout the season top 10 finishes if not top five. I know she wants the higher, but I know at the same time, she knows you might have that bad round where you're just battling for everything and sometimes it's going to come easy."

Lasso competed on the Nebraska Junior Golf summer tour competing in nine tournaments. She earned four wins, racking up 608.25 points for the fourth-most points among all girls 16 years old and up.

The senior also won the Summit Series title by two points, winning three of the five events. Lasso won at York and Nebraska City in a playoff and won by two strokes at Ashland Golf Course with a score of 1-under.

Lasso was the runner-up at Elks Country Club on July 15 and was third at Norfolk Country Club and Awarii Dunes Golf Course in Axtell.

"I feel like you can get as good as practicing every day by yourself without any stress, but the importance of playing those summer tournaments like on the tour is that you put that stress on yourself," Lasso said. "You put that pressure on yourself, mentally dialing in with real competition. That aspect you can't find when you're playing by yourself."

Odgaard and Molly Goc are two golfers who also competed on the NJG summer tour. Goc and Odgaard placed second and third, respectively, in the girls 14-15 years old age group. Goc shot a 98 while Odgaard scored a 104.

Goc competed in a second tournament three days earlier at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Eagle. She recorded a fifth-place score of 97. Odgaard won the Cornhusker State Games title for girls aged 13-14 with a two-round score of 215.

"I think with Jersey (Odgaard), it's trying to stay present. She can hit some beautiful shots, but last year and kind of why she was a little bit inconsistent, she let one bad shot carry on for a while. It's easy when you're a senior to kind of let things go, but you can see the hunger in wanting to do so well," Robertson said. "Molly (Goc) is kind of our flatwater steady Eddie. You can't tell what's going on in there. From an outward sign to other teammates, it's a good thing but just to make sure she's just rolling with it."

While Lasso, Odgaard and Goc will fill the top three spots, the fourth and fifth golfer positions are up for grabs. Seniors Anna Massman and Elly Scheel, juniors Liz Mowrey and Ella Mae Shevlin and sophomore Cambell Tessendorf all good see varsity action this season.

Lasso's team goal is to be as close as she was last year. For herself, she said she wants to just stay in the moment.

"Stay in the present and don't think about it," Lasso said. "It's staying and focusing on that one shot ahead of you and that I can stay calm, cool and that I can maybe see some good results. That would be awesome."

The Discoverers will open the season with a triangular Thursday at Jackrabbit Golf Course in Grand Island. Robertson's goal is to hit a team score of 360. Columbus High will host the district golf tournament at Elks Country Club, which will be an advantage for CHS as Robertson said they'll need to score 340 to qualify as a team for state.

"It's going to take those top three. Sarah (Lasso) will take care of Sarah. It's just bringing Jersey and Molly along and then we'll see what we can find with the other two because I do have some really good freshmen," Robertson said. "I'm having a feeling we'll be a little bit higher those first couple because we're going to play a new course that only Sarah has seen with the Beatrice Invite, but after that, everything should be familiar with those top three. It's just figuring out to work their way around a course, course management."