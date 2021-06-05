Rebirth at Van Berg

At the conclusion of the program, the top players in each age group win a fitted Callaway Epic Driver. Other prizes include a fitted putter, fitted wedge, a dozen balls and a Callaway glove.

McGrew will be starting a beginners program later this summer and next summer hopes to have leagues for families and couples.

Those interested in the program can reach him by email at bmcgrew@pga.com or by phone at 402-564-1313.

"I want to make it comfortable for kids to come out, their parents to drop them off and come out and play golf," McGrew said. "What I miss seeing is, when I drive around town there aren’t any kids out on their bikes riding around. Why aren’t there any kids on the basketball court? Why isn’t there anybody over there on the tennis court?"

Van Berg has been under threat of closure before. In 1991, Columbus residents voted on the Van Berg Preservation Measure and approved the maintenance of the course as is. Once Quail Run opened that same year, a consultant reported back to the city council that Columbus couldn't support 27 holes of public golf.