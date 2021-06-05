Rebirth at Van Berg

In the long run, it may be a blessing in disguise.
Brent McGrew, the head PGA professional for Quail Run and Van Berg golf courses, has had more time on his hands the last two summers. Following the flood of 2019 and subsequent redesign of Quail Run into a temporary nine-hole course, there's less on his plate.
Of course, he'd rather be busy with 27 holes to look after. But in the meantime, McGrew and the Columbus Golf Association have developed a plan for the future of Van Berg and how it can serve the needs of the community as a place for youth, beginners and seniors.
McGrew began to roll out that plan with the Teen Golf Academy that opened Friday, one of three youth programs beginning over the next few weeks.
Since a presentation was made to the Columbus City Council last October about the potential at Van Berg, the facility has been renamed the Van Berg Family Learning Center (VBFLC). At that presentation, the city council and Mayor Jim Bulkley agreed to reevaluate the need for Van Berg following repairs at Quail Run and with enough time taken to realize the impact of the VBFLC.
Quail won't be operational again as an 18-hole course until next year. The VBFLC is leaving the harbor for its maiden voyage this summer.
"I always felt like there’s a use for Van Berg. Being busy and running two golf courses, there wasn’t always time for things like this. Now that I’m down to nine and nine, I can dedicate some time towards that," McGrew said. "...It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. The need to do it, the need to show the purpose for Van Berg to be open and that it could be a positive for the community is something I’ve always wanted to be a part of."
McGrew was recognized as a top 50 kids coach by U.S. Kids Golf earlier this year, thanks in large part to his efforts last summer. McGrew's junior golf program adjusted for the pandemic and turned it into a program more focused on individual time together.
He figured 30 to 40 kids would sign up. McGrew had 75 and saw tremendous improvement from start to finish.
"I really appreciate it. I haven’t won a whole lot of awards. But to be honest, the award was those kids getting a lot better last year," he said. "That’s the thing I like more than anything, but it’s nice to be recognized for that."
That kind of response and more threats on the future of Van Berg had McGrew and the Columbus Golf Association (CGA) seeking ways to demonstrate the value of the course.
In Lincoln, the Ager Learning Center was recognized as the Nebraska PGA Facility of the Year in 2018 for its efforts in growing and teaching the game of golf. The VBFLC was envisioned as taking a similar approach with similar programs.
In Columbus, the first summer of the VBFLC includes a Teen Academy, U.S. Kids Golf Columbus Summer Golf Program and the Race for the Optimist Cup.
The Teen Academy is held each Friday in June for players age 13-17 for two hours in the morning and followed by a round of golf afterward. In addition to the instruction players receive during the clinic, the program includes a one-hour one-on-one teaching lesson with McGrew and the Youth on Course (YOC) card. The YOC allows players to have a round at Quail Run and Van Berg for just $5. Other courses with reduced rates are listed as well.
The U.S. Kids Golf Columbus Summer Golf Program is for players 12 and under. The program opens Wednesday and runs through July 28 with training on Wednesdays and two-player scrambles on Thursdays.
The $145 fee ($75 for each additional sibling) will introduce new players to the game in a way that makes it fun to continue learning. For example, rather than teeing off on the normal tee boxes at Van Berg, a short driving range is being built to help players gauge their abilities.
Wherever they hit it on the range consistently will correspond with a number displayed at that distance. That number will have its own tee box at various spots on each hole to encourage a two-shot maximum approach to the green.
"It gives them a chance to score. A lot of kids and beginners, when they’re starting, by the time you get to the important part of the game, they’ve given up," McGrew said. "They haven’t learned how to chip or putt. Now, they’ll be driving the ball down there a lot closer to the green. They’ll get down around the green in two and have a chance to score."
The program is filling fast and only has room for 27 in each age group.
"When you keep on scoring, the game is fun. You lose interest when the scores start going up," McGrew said. "It’s hard to see improvement unless you’re seeing improvement around the green – you’re chipping and putting and learning how to score."
The race for the Optimist Cup is for players 13-18 consisting of weekly play that earns points for various age groups. The players compete every Tuesday for nine holes starting next week for six Tuesdays. There are also three other dates as part of the city championship that are 18-hole events and earn the players double the points.
At the conclusion of the program, the top players in each age group win a fitted Callaway Epic Driver. Other prizes include a fitted putter, fitted wedge, a dozen balls and a Callaway glove.
McGrew will be starting a beginners program later this summer and next summer hopes to have leagues for families and couples.
Those interested in the program can reach him by email at bmcgrew@pga.com or by phone at 402-564-1313.
"I want to make it comfortable for kids to come out, their parents to drop them off and come out and play golf," McGrew said. "What I miss seeing is, when I drive around town there aren’t any kids out on their bikes riding around. Why aren’t there any kids on the basketball court? Why isn’t there anybody over there on the tennis court?"
Van Berg has been under threat of closure before. In 1991, Columbus residents voted on the Van Berg Preservation Measure and approved the maintenance of the course as is. Once Quail Run opened that same year, a consultant reported back to the city council that Columbus couldn't support 27 holes of public golf.
However, following a public petition and vote of 4,413 to 525 on the measure, Van Berg reopened shortly after. Since then, more than one City Administrator has floated the idea of closure. There is a clause in the contract for the land that was donated by the family of Marion Van Berg. But some city administrators have indicated they had found ways around that clause.
The Columbus Golf Association began its initial stages of creation following the damage at Quail Run in 2019. Initially, the purpose was to find ways to aid the cleanup and repair process along.
When more ideas were mentioned about eliminating Van Berg following the reopening of Quail Run at 18 holes, McGrew and the CGA stepped in.
