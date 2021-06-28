Red hot putter hands Kuhlman amateur title

Kuhlman rolled in two eagles, eight birdies, five bogeys and a double during the tournament.

"I've been playing a lot recently, and what was the big difference was my putter," he said. "I was making a lot more putts than I usually do. I've been practicing a lot. It just all came together."

That was never more evident than in the first nine holes in Hastings when he made the turn at 3-under 34 with four birdies and a bogey. He birdied number one, bogeyed the second but then had birdies on five, seven and eight. A bogey on the 13th meant a 36 on the back nine and a 69 total.

Friday in Grand Island he bogeyed three but then eagled four, bogeyed six then followed it up with birdies on seven, nine and 11 and an eagle on nine.

"That was definitely awesome," Kuhlman said. "It's nice to have two eagles, and I had a lot of birdies, too."

Kuhlman sank two long putts for his eagles of 30 feet or more and had just 28 putts on both days.

"I had a six-stroke lead going into day two. I knew if I just played my game I'd be fine," he said. "If I played a little worse than I did the first day, I was still going to win. I felt pretty comfortable."