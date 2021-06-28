Red hot putter hands Kuhlman amateur title

Columbus High senior-to-be Brock Kuhlman isn't sure if he can get the emblem and logo off his newest golf bag and attach it to his other new golf bag.
That wouldn't have been a problem just a month ago. He gladly would have transferred all his clubs, tees, balls and other equipment to the bag he won last week as the champion of the Central Nebraska Amateur Tournament.
The problem is, he acquired a new bag just about a month ago and already made the transfer. Thus, for now at least, the bag he was awarded last week that indicates he was the tournament champion is collecting dust.
"I'm actually not using it right now because I just got a new one," Kuhlman said. "I don't think there's a way to remove all that and put it on the new one; I wish."
Kuhlman took a six-shot lead on Thursday at Lochland Country Club in Hastings behind a hot start and a hot putter that never cooled down over the course of 36 holes and won the boys 16-plus division that included 33 other players.
He posted a 3-under 69 in Hastings then fired a 2-under 70 on Friday at Riverside Country Club in Grand Island for a 6-under 139 total. He was the only golfer in the field to finish under par and maintained his six-stroke separation from Thursday in the final totals.
Henry Kosmicki of Grand Island was the runner-up at 1-over 145.
Kuhlman rolled in two eagles, eight birdies, five bogeys and a double during the tournament.
"I've been playing a lot recently, and what was the big difference was my putter," he said. "I was making a lot more putts than I usually do. I've been practicing a lot. It just all came together."
That was never more evident than in the first nine holes in Hastings when he made the turn at 3-under 34 with four birdies and a bogey. He birdied number one, bogeyed the second but then had birdies on five, seven and eight. A bogey on the 13th meant a 36 on the back nine and a 69 total.
Friday in Grand Island he bogeyed three but then eagled four, bogeyed six then followed it up with birdies on seven, nine and 11 and an eagle on nine.
"That was definitely awesome," Kuhlman said. "It's nice to have two eagles, and I had a lot of birdies, too."
Kuhlman sank two long putts for his eagles of 30 feet or more and had just 28 putts on both days.
"I had a six-stroke lead going into day two. I knew if I just played my game I'd be fine," he said. "If I played a little worse than I did the first day, I was still going to win. I felt pretty comfortable."
Kuhlman had a bogey on the par three 12th and a double on the par four 13th on Friday but rolled in a birdie putt on 17. He also didn't face much of a challenge from the rest of the field after that temporary slip-up. Kosmicki didn't find any birdies the last 12 holes of the tournament.
Third place Ryan Lingelbach, who finished 10 shots behind, also failed to generate any birdies over the final nine holes.
"I shot 3-under on the front nine the second day, so after that, I knew as long as I didn't completely collapse I had pretty much won it," Kuhlman said.
The win was the second of the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour for Kuhlman and jumped him seven places in the season standings to ninth overall. He also won an event in Lincoln on June 1 and tied for 20th at Bent Tree Golf Club in Omaha on June 2.
Ryan Lingelbach of Elkhorn leads the division standings with 392 points on the strength of playing in nine events. Kuhlman has 196 total points.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.