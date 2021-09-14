'Rocks second at Blair Invite

Sophomore Cecilia Arndt shot a round in the 70s for the third straight tournament and Scotus Central Catholic the runner-up at the Blair Invite on Monday.

Arndt's performance earned her a third place medal during a round of 76. She set the school record low for an 18-hole event last week at Quail Run with a 73.

Her 4-over total in Blair was eight shots back of the winner and five behind the runner-up. Arndt paced a Scotus group that also included a medal for Alaina Dierman in seventh with a 90, Halle Langan scoring a round of 101, Avery Dierman putting together a 109 and Ella Nahorny carding 111.

Elkhorn North was the dominant winner on a team total of 316 - a meet record that was 50 shots better than Scotus. SCC was also 36 shots better than Bennington in third place.

"Senior Halle Langan has been a very pleasant addition to the team in her first year paying golf for Scotus," coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "For Cecilia Arndt, this is her third straight meet scoring in the 70's. She has her sights set on lowering the school record she now holds at 73."

Scotus is back on the course Thursday at Quail Run in a triangular that includes Lakeview and Boone Central. The players tee off at 4:30 p.m.

