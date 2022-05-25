'Rocks strikes state gold, Scotus boys golf wins Class C title

The conditions were worse, but the Shamrocks were better.

A year after letting a six-shot lead slip away at the state tournament, Scotus Central Catholic boys golf multiplied a three-shot lead at Elks Country Club and brought home the first state championship for the program in 41 years.

Scotus held a narrow 330-333 advantage over Doniphan Trumbull following the first 18 holes amidst drizzle and below-average temperatures. The rain and the wind picked up slightly on Wednesday but did little to deter a Shamrock team intent on writing a different ending than 12 months ago in Kearney.

Every member of the varsity five either matched or improved his round from the day before and Scotus was 20 shots better despite tougher conditions. Three members of the team earned a medal - Seth VunCannon and Nick and Nolan Fleming - four of the five were inside the top 20 and all five were in the top third of a 96-player field.

Scotus shot a 310 in the second round and had a team total of 640 - 31 better than Doniphan-Trumbull.

"We had a little chip on our shoulder from last year," sophomore Nick Fleming said. "We kind of got snubbed at the end, threw it away. But there was a little chip on our shoulder from last year, which helps."

Nick tied for third with VunCannon on a pair of 12-over 156s. Fillmore Central's Alex Schademann shared that final total as well.

Nick was the only Shamrock not to improve his score from the day before, but his 78 on day one was the best scorecard a Scotus player turned in on Tuesday. It took older brother Nolan shaving off nine shots and VunCannon improving by two to make Nick's total the third-best of the second round.

Sophomore Patrick Arndt shot 90 on Tuesday then had seven bogeys and 11 pars on Wednesday for an 11-shot improvement to 79. Mason Gonka started with an 88 and figured into the first-round scoring then was two shots better but didn't get counted in with an 86 on day two.

Two shots better and not even figured in is perhaps the best example of just how dominant Scotus was in the second round. The Shamrocks' top four went 76-77-78-79 and had the second, third, fourth and tied for the sixth-best rounds of the day.

"We weren't going to shoot another round like yesterday. I felt like yesterday was the worst score we could put up on this course with the way the guys have been playing," coach Brady Vancura said. "They kind of put it all together today."

Scotus shot 680 at the Kearney Country Club last spring and lost a head-to-head team playoff against Wahoo Neumann for the Class C title. The Shamrocks were 10 strokes worse on day two. Nick Fleming tied for fourth and was the only Scotus medalist when he shot 79-81.

His second time at state was a first-round 78 with two birdies, six bogeys and a double. He had two more birdies, four bogeys and two doubles in the second round. Nick was on the cusp of being one shot worse and falling to fifth then chipped in for a birdie on 18 for a third-place tie.

VunCannon bogeyed his first hole on Tuesday but had an overall solid 79 with eight bogeys and a birdie. Wednesday he started with a birdie and had six bogeys for a 77 and third place.

Nolan had three doubles on Tuesday, none on Wednesday plus a birdie and an eagle. He improved his front nine score from 43 to 36 and tied for 10th.

Arndt tied for 19th with a 169 total. The sophomore had five doubles on Tuesday then went double bogey free on Wednesday.

Gonka had three doubles on Tuesday, just two on Wednesday and was two shots better in a tie for 32nd with a 174.

"It's pretty special, especially doing it in our hometown, going out with a bang," Nolan said.

Palmyra junior Noah Carpenter won the individual Class C title on the third playoff hole over Mitchell's Cael Peters. Carpenter had a two-shot lead and was five better than Peters after day one but Peters had the best round of the day on Wednesday, a 75, and forced extra holes. Carpenter rolled in a birdie for the win. Both made 10-15 foot putts on the first playoff hole and pumped their fists in what was an entertaining finish to an otherwise miserable day.

In Norfolk, Columbus High seniors Brock Kuhlman and Brody Mickey also matched or tied their first-round score and improved their position. Kuhlman took home his second state medal on a 6-over 150 and a tie for ninth. Mickey tied for 41st after picking up eight shots from the day before.

Lincoln Southeast freshman Thomas Bryson won the Class A title with a 3-under 72. He bested Lincoln East senior Thomas Gatlin by three shots. Gatlin had a one-shot lead after day one. Omaha Westside had a two-stroke team lead on Tuesday but was overtaken by East for a one-shot win when the Warriors were 13 shots worse and the Spartans 12 back of their first-round score.

In Scottsbluff at Class B, Lakeview posted a 346 team total for day two, 698 total and was 10th. Junior Max Fremarek tied for seven with a two-round total of 7-over 153. Fremark was four shots better on the front nine the second day thanks to an eagle on nine.

Omaha Skutt senior William Mullin led by two strokes after day one and dropped seven shots on Wednesday but held off Elkhorn Mount Michael's Jacob Goertz on the first playoff hole for the Class B gold. Norris led by three and was 10 shots better for a 598 total and 29-shot margin on second-place Skutt.

In Class D out at North Platte, the Humphrey Saint Francis boys improved by 22 shots and rose to ninth out of 15. Junior Jaden Kosch was in medal contention on Tuesday and went from an 86 to an 81 and tied for 10th at 23-over 167.

For more on Columbus High, Lakeview and St. Francis be sure to check online and pick up Friday's edition.

For Scotus, the state title is the first in boys golf since 1981. It's the longest drought any of the school's athletic programs has, with the exception of girls golf and boys basketball which are still seeking a trophy. Overall the boys golf win gives the school 50 total state championships across all sports and activities.

"It shows the excellence we've had for a lot of years in a lot of different programs," said Vancura, who himself was a Scotus state golf champ when he won the individual title in 2011. "We hope to continue that with the boys golf program. We can make something special of this program. It's been really good for a lot of years, and now we want to make it great."

