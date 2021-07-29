Schneider, Kitt complete championship runs to Optimist Cup

The two names that have had a stranglehold over the first summer of the Race for the Optimist Cup finally reached the finish line on Tuesday.
Kurt Schneider and Hannah Kitt, as they've done since early June, continued to win and made history as the first champions in the history of the event.
Schneider shot a 5-over 77 at Van Berg Family Learning Center and cemented his status as the top player in the league with his sixth win of the year. Hannah Kitt was the top player in the league each week and continued that dominance with a 94 - the only girls player to shoot under 100.
For their efforts, Schneider and Kitt receive a fitted Callaway Epic Driver.
"At first when I saw (the announcement of the league) I didn't necessarily think I could win but I thought it was a great opportunity to play golf and maybe get some prizes," Schneider said. "After the first week, I had full confidence that I could win it.
"I've been working pretty seriously at golf the past couple years now."
Schneider didn't participate in the first nine-hole event of the season on June 8 and was also away from the course on July 13. But in between he won three times and set himself up for a victory lap, of sorts, if he played well at last week's Junior City Championship. When Schneider came through and won that as well, his lead was essentially insurmountable.
The first six weeks awarded the winner at Van Berg 150 points, second received 120, third 100, fourth 90 and on down from there. Both day one of the Junior City Tournament, at Elks Country Club, and day two, at Van Berg, were worth double points.
That was the case earlier this week as well when the golfers met one last time at Van Berg for 18 holes. Schneider had a lead of more than 200 points, wasn't pleased with his front nine, but had enough of a cushion to enjoy the trip back into the clubhouse.
"With that big of a lead, all I told myself was, 'Don't slop around and whatnot.' I tried to play my best round, and I didn't. I shot a 42 on the front nine and was six over and said, 'Well, what the heck are you doing now?'" Schneider said. "Then I went on to shoot 1-under on the back. I just told myself, 'Play golf; play it like you know how to. It shouldn't be hard. Play a decent round and you'll be in there.'"
The bittersweet part of the win was the top prize. Schneider had saved up and bought himself a top of the line Callaway Maverick driver last year.
"But free is free," he said.
Kitt became the first girls champion of the Race for the Optimist Cup with a summer that included a win at every event other than the Junior City Championship. She didn't miss a week of competition and consistently handed in scorecards around the mid-40s.
Kitt shot a 47 her first time out, won with a 49 in week 2, took the top spot on a 43 in week three, won weeks four and five on a pair of 45s and scored a 44 in week six. Her margins of victory were 13, five, 11, 11, two and 10.
The incoming Lakeview senior, unlike Schneider, who's set to be a Viking sophomore, hasn't yet had a fitted driver in her bag. Both she and Schneider will get their Callaways back next week with the proper shaft and grips. Kitt can't wait.
"My goal was to improve every week, but my main goal was to get to the 90s to prepare for my fall season, which I did right at the end," Kitt said. "(Winning each week) was really awesome to see. I've improved a lot since the last two years of my high school season, and I've been working really hard. It was cool to come in and see I had the lowest score. Everybody was improving each week, but it's always a good feeling to have to see you have the best score."
She was fifth at the Junior City Championship when she shot 101 at Elks then 110 at Van Berg but then shaved off 16 strokes from that second round for the Optimist win.
"When I knew I had it wrapped up, I wanted to make my last round my best round, because your last round is what people remember you by," Kitt said. "It was just a great feeling and I was grateful for the opportunity to win a big prize like a driver. My driving is something I need to improve on because they end up going right a lot. It was a great feeling to know I have something that can help me get better. I won the Optimist Cup, but now I have something that will help me get even better."
Other prizes included a fitted Odyssey putter for the runner up, fitted Jaws wedge for third, a dozen Callaway Chrome soft golf balls for fourth and a Callaway glove for fifth.
On the boys side, Clay Brandenburger was second, Andrew Kosch third, Mason Whitmore fourth and Zandyr Kohl fifth. Schneider's final margin of victory in the standings was 375 points.
Behind Kitt on the girls leaderboard was Jersey Odgaard in second, Kiya Taylor in third, Kaitlyn Fleming in fourth and Tatiana Henke in fifth. Kitt's margin of victory was 495 points.
Although those are the overall standings for the Optimist Cup, there are two age divisions. Brandenbruger and Odgaard won the 13-14-year-old division. Schneider and Kitt were the 15-18 and overall winners.
"This is perfect to build off of. It's been a great summer, a lot of players and the 12-and-under program went well, saw a lot of improvement," Head PGA Professional Brent McGrew said. "Getting the Optimist Cup kickstarted, that will kind of be the flagship, eventually in the future of getting kids playing golf in the summer."
The Optimist event had 22 total, a modest start. But within the next few years, McGrew is looking to swell the ranks to 60-80.
Schneider, Kitt, Brandenburger and Odgaard will each have their name etched into a trophy that will be prominently displayed at Van Berg. McGrew said the Optimist Cup will stand just about 5 foot tall and, hopefully, provide yet another incentive to get youngsters out on the course.
"Playing in a tournament, keeping score and when you get into high school events, there's a lot of jitters there. Every time they teed off, their name was announced; it made it feel real," McGrew said. "The more they did that, the more comfortable they got. You could watch them on the first two weeks, most of them topped it into the water. But as they got going, got into the routine and built the things it takes to remove pressure...they should be more prepared for high school golf now."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@Columbustelegram.com.