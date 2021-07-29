Schneider, Kitt complete championship runs to Optimist Cup

Kitt shot a 47 her first time out, won with a 49 in week 2, took the top spot on a 43 in week three, won weeks four and five on a pair of 45s and scored a 44 in week six. Her margins of victory were 13, five, 11, 11, two and 10.

The incoming Lakeview senior, unlike Schneider, who's set to be a Viking sophomore, hasn't yet had a fitted driver in her bag. Both she and Schneider will get their Callaways back next week with the proper shaft and grips. Kitt can't wait.

"My goal was to improve every week, but my main goal was to get to the 90s to prepare for my fall season, which I did right at the end," Kitt said. "(Winning each week) was really awesome to see. I've improved a lot since the last two years of my high school season, and I've been working really hard. It was cool to come in and see I had the lowest score. Everybody was improving each week, but it's always a good feeling to have to see you have the best score."

She was fifth at the Junior City Championship when she shot 101 at Elks then 110 at Van Berg but then shaved off 16 strokes from that second round for the Optimist win.