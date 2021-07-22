Schneider, Lasso win Junior City Golf Championship

The Quail Run and Van Berg Golf Courses' head golf professional Brent McGrew said the tournament was successful because of the strong turnout.

"It was great. We had, I think, 109 that ended up playing. Best turnout we've had since I've been here, 16 years," he said. "There (were) a lot of big groups, lots of good scores. Probably 50 more kids than we've ever had in this tournament."

The 2021 edition of the Junior City Golf Championship was different compared to previous years. Since Quail Run remains at just nine holes, the second day took place at Van Berg. The plan for next year's tournament is to return to Quail Run for the older age groups.

"We plan on doing the young guys here (Van Berg) still, the 12 and under, and the older ones at Quail Run," McGrew said. "Then, they would have one day at Elks also."

The player entry for Junior City was also different this year. It included the Optimist Cup players as an event on its schedule, leading to an increased player involvement.

In total, six 5 to 6-years-old golfers, 20 7 to 8-years-old players, 32 9 to 10-years-old golfers, seven girls aged 11 to 12 years old, 20 13 to 14-year-old golfers, and 20 15 to 17-year-old players participated over the two-day event.