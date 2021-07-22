Schneider, Lasso win Junior City Golf Championship

Kurt Schneider and Sarah Lasso won the top age division of what was the largest edition yet of the Junior City Golf Championship on Thursday at Van Berg Family Learning Center.
The first round of competition took place Wednesday at Elks Country Club with the second round Thursday at Van Berg Golf Course.
Schneider shot a first-round 76 and entered the second round of the 15-17 age division with a seven-stroke lead over Patrick Arndt.
Arndt and Schneider both shot a 78 on Thursday. Schneider claimed first place with a total score of 154. Arndt earned the silver medal with a 161.
Tyson Weber claimed third place. He shot a first-round 85 at Elks and a second-round 82 at Van Berg. The rest of boys 15-17 field included fourth-place Mason Whitmore, fifth-place Hayden Johnston and sixth-place Evan Ruskamp.
In the girls 15-17, Lasso won the gold medal with a score of 157 over the two rounds. She shot a first-round best 75 at Elks before posting an 82 at Van Berg.
Cecelia Arndt finished in second place, four strokes behind Lasso. Jacey Hughes placed third. Arndt posted a first-round score of 81 and a group-best 80 in the second round. She finished with a total score of 161. Hughes finished with a score of 177, eight strokes ahead of fourth-place Kaidence Spiegel.
The Quail Run and Van Berg Golf Courses' head golf professional Brent McGrew said the tournament was successful because of the strong turnout.
"It was great. We had, I think, 109 that ended up playing. Best turnout we've had since I've been here, 16 years," he said. "There (were) a lot of big groups, lots of good scores. Probably 50 more kids than we've ever had in this tournament."
The 2021 edition of the Junior City Golf Championship was different compared to previous years. Since Quail Run remains at just nine holes, the second day took place at Van Berg. The plan for next year's tournament is to return to Quail Run for the older age groups.
"We plan on doing the young guys here (Van Berg) still, the 12 and under, and the older ones at Quail Run," McGrew said. "Then, they would have one day at Elks also."
The player entry for Junior City was also different this year. It included the Optimist Cup players as an event on its schedule, leading to an increased player involvement.
In total, six 5 to 6-years-old golfers, 20 7 to 8-years-old players, 32 9 to 10-years-old golfers, seven girls aged 11 to 12 years old, 20 13 to 14-year-old golfers, and 20 15 to 17-year-old players participated over the two-day event.
"In our youth program, where we run a 13-and-older program called the Optimist Cup and included in the Optimist Cup is this tournament," McGrew said. "It was included in their fees. It was a double point event for them, so they're winning prizes and different things. It was major for them."
McGrew also offered a deal for younger players should they want to enter in the event. He also credited Elks and Quail Run for its development of young golfers.
"For the younger kids, we offered half off for the program so I paid for their entry fee if they wanted to get in," he said. "I think both Elks and Quail Run has done a really good job with kids lately and have really pushed forward with trying youth on the course."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.