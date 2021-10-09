Scotus girls golf: Good...but this good?

Scotus Central Catholic girls golf coach Tanya Niedbalski and those who returned from last year's state tournament team expected more of the same this fall. But this many wins?

Setting a new school record with nine team trophies in 11 events is quite a bit more than everyone's wildest hopes and dreams.

Now it's only wild hopes and dreams that the Shamrocks take with them next week to Elks Country Club and the state golf tournament. Scotus, a perennial participant at state, has perhaps its best opportunity in years not only to participate but take home its first-ever state championship.

You read that right. Although Scotus has been the most consistent of state qualifiers - playing in the last 10 tournaments - the Shamrocks have never been crowned champions.

A mix of experience, talent and somewhat of a sibling rivalry, but most importantly confidence, has Scotus in position to make even more history when state tees off Monday at 9 a.m.

"I always ask the girls, 'What do you want? What do you want out of this?'" Niedbalski said. "They wanted conference and they wanted districts, and they know they can compete at state now."

The 'Rocks are riding a wave of belief that can't be faked. It was earned and it's genuine.

Scotus, technically, won eight events. An incorrect score at the Lakeview Invite was fixed for sophomore Cecilia Arndt. That correction led to her taking the medalist award. But the two extra strokes that were noticed when scores were finally tabulated weren't adjusted in the team total. Those two shots would have meant a tie with Grand Island Northwest.

However, that wasn't realized until Niedalski was home later in the day and saw the error. Thus, it's officially eight wins, legitimately nine.

Scotus won in Fullerton twice, won the Lakeview Invite and a triangular with Lakeview, won at Blair, Boone Central, Wayne, the Centennial Conference Tournament, the Scotus Invite and the district tournament.

Arndt won eight times and senior teammate Alaina Dierman won once. Every time out on the course was simply fun. Even for those members who might have had an off day, their off day was still better than most golfers on other squads and enough to contribute to collective success.

It's no wonder that when the Shamrocks talk about next week, there's one thing they all have in mind.

"I think we can win," junior Kaelyn Dierman said.

Who wouldn't after such a successful season, what came back from last year and what was added. Arndt was one of only two freshman to medal at state a year ago and was the first Scotus freshman to medal since 2007.

Alaina Dierman has played at state each of the past three years. Twin sister Avery was on the team as a freshman and sophomore and has state experience. Younger sister Kaleyn was playing volleyball previously in her career but grabbed the golf bag and came out to the course this fall.

When all of that came together something just clicked.

"Once we started going to meets and putting scores together, we started to realize how good we are," Avery said. "It was surprising."

Adding in a competitive spirit between the three sisters has been a factor as well. The Diermans didn't go as far as saying there were bragging rights on the line every time out, but there's a certain intensity there that often only exists among siblings.

"We all shuffle around our scores. We have our good days and our bad days. It has its pros and cons," Alaina said. "It wouldn't be the same without all three of us on the team, that's for sure. It's kind of worked itself out in ways we didn't expect."

Scotus goes into state with the second-best total from the district round. Broken Bow shot a 372 at the Holdrege Country Club and was seven shots better. The Indians were also 33 shots better in Grand Island last month.

However, Scotus posted a 396 today and was flat in every respect. It's the one anomaly in a season of almost all highs.

"It took a couple meets before I thought, 'Hey, these girls can do something special this year,'" Niedbalski said. "I kept telling them all season long, 'Go out and make some noise. By winning these tournaments, one after another, you're building.' But nothing counts until you get to districts and state, and now it's state."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.