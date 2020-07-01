Scotus golf fourth at Oakland-Craig event

For some, it was the last hurrah. For others, it was an introduction. But all involved from Scotus Central Catholic agreed that the Class C boys golf tournament held at Oakland-Craig on Monday was all fun.
The event hosted nearly 60 golfers and nine full teams in a two-day competition at the Oakland Golf Club that served as a pseudo-state tournament. The idea for the event was hatched by Oakland-Craig Athletic Director Dallas Sweet, boys golf coach Karl Lundquist and Oakland-Craig parents who all decided to take matters into their own hands when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all of the NSAA spring sports season.
Oakland-Craig is a traditional a Nebraska high school golf powerhouse, winning 15 titles and 11 Class C championships in a row from 1979 to 1989. The Knights haven't won any team titles in the 21st Century, but have been regular qualifiers to the state tournament.
That history has generated a golf culture and made the Knights a natural host for the tournament.
Eli Fox of Grand Island Central Catholic took the individual title with a pair of 74s for a three-shot win over Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger.
In the team race, hosts Oakland-Craig took a one-shot lead into Tuesday but were five strokes worse than Wahoo Neumann on Day 2. The Cavaliers raised the team trophy 657-661.
Nolan Fleming led Scotus golfers with an 81-82 for a 19-over total of 163 and took 15th place. Seth VunCannon was one shot back of Fleming, tied for 16th with a 164 total, Nick Fleming shot a 177 and took 30th and Jared Beaver and Drew VunCannon both posted two-day totals of 190 and tied for 39th.
"It was finally nice to get into a competitive match. The course was in great shape, and the competition was really good, too. Overall, it was fun. I played pretty well, my teammates came to play...it was fun for sure," Nolan Fleming said. "I surprised myself, actually, I didn't think I was going to play that consistent."
Scotus missed out on state a year ago. Top player Bryce VunCannon earned a third-place medal at Elks Country Club but the rest of the team could only watch from the rough.
The Shamrocks had high hopes of changing that in 2020. Enrollment numbers pushed the team down to Class C where, among comparable scores, Scotus would have played at state as a group in 2019 and finished near the top.
SCC won its one and only state title in Class B in 1981 and has one individual champion in its history, Brady Vancura, in 2011.
Over the past 15 seasons, the Shamrocks have been a regular fixture at state as a team but have finished seventh or below each time but once. The 2016 group was 17 shots behind the Class B champs and took third.
Thus, while Scotus wasn't taking a move down to Class C for granted, the team was hopeful for its prospects as a title contender. Its district was already set for the Oakland Golf Club and included the hosts, David City and Yutan, all Class C teams that made state a year ago.
Though Bryce VunCannon has since moved on to Nebraska Wesleyan, two VunCannon boys remained from the golfing family. That duo plus Beaver, a senior, and Nolan Fleming, made up what appeared to be a clear top four.
But while that was all delayed then eventually canceled, none of that mattered Monday and Tuesday. At the least, the boys were together once on the course and had the opportunity to enjoy the camaraderie of competition.
"When the opportunity came up to play in late April, initially I wondered if anyone would be interested. But I put it out there to the kids and they all wanted to go and do it. So, we went all in on it," coach Tyler Swanson said. "We had some guys who really worked a lot this last month to get ready for it."
Each of the five that represented Scotus was on the course, if not daily, as much as possible in the weeks leading up.
Yet, while the players wanted to do well, for most it was about the experience.
"It was just nice to be out there. It was good for me to watch those five guys play; see their improvement from last season to this season," Swanson said. "You don't know how they're going to react. To do it in a state-type event was pretty awesome."
Nick Fleming, an incoming freshman, would not have been on the varsity team this spring. For him, the tournament was an opportunity to taste the next level.
At the other end of that spectrum were Beaver and Drew VunCannon, a pair of seniors.
Just two days after the Scotus graduation, Monday and Tuesday in Oakland was an unofficial end to their high school careers.
For Beaver, whose dad brought him into the game, it was especially emotional. He didn't necessarily take it too seriously until two years ago when he gave up baseball and began competitive golf.
Since the tournament was an unsanctioned event, players were allowed to have caddies. When Jared discovered that fact, the choice was easy.
"It was really good because in your senior year, after having your season taken away, to have one last tournament to play with your teammates is special," he said. "To have my dad there meant a lot. It'll be a moment I'll never forget."
