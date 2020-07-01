Scotus golf fourth at Oakland-Craig event

Thus, while Scotus wasn't taking a move down to Class C for granted, the team was hopeful for its prospects as a title contender. Its district was already set for the Oakland Golf Club and included the hosts, David City and Yutan, all Class C teams that made state a year ago.

Though Bryce VunCannon has since moved on to Nebraska Wesleyan, two VunCannon boys remained from the golfing family. That duo plus Beaver, a senior, and Nolan Fleming, made up what appeared to be a clear top four.

But while that was all delayed then eventually canceled, none of that mattered Monday and Tuesday. At the least, the boys were together once on the course and had the opportunity to enjoy the camaraderie of competition.

"When the opportunity came up to play in late April, initially I wondered if anyone would be interested. But I put it out there to the kids and they all wanted to go and do it. So, we went all in on it," coach Tyler Swanson said. "We had some guys who really worked a lot this last month to get ready for it."

Each of the five that represented Scotus was on the course, if not daily, as much as possible in the weeks leading up.

Yet, while the players wanted to do well, for most it was about the experience.