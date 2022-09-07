Shamrock girls golf fueled to finish as state champions

Scotus Central Catholic girls golf was halfway to winning the team title at the NSAA Class C State Girls Golf Championship. The Shamrocks entered the final round with a five-stroke lead over Broken Bow and in a prime position on its home course to take home the title.

However, Broken Bow improved dramatically on the final day of competition. The Indians improved its day two score by 29 strokes to claim the team title. Scotus finished as the runner-up.

This year, led by junior Cecilia Arndt and senior Kaelyn Dierman, the Shamrocks are motivated to be the ones atop the leaderboard.

"They want it. They were disappointed last year that we weren't able to hang on and beat Broken Bow. The desire is there. They mentioned it. For example, Cici (Arndt) is a team player. She doesn't go in with the mindset that I want to win the individual state championship and whatever happens," Shamrocks head coach Tanya Niedbalski said.

"If you ask her, the first thing that comes out of her mouth is we want to win the state title and then she says I want to win the individual championship. Both of these girls are real big team players and they want the opportunity to go for it again."

Arndt and Dierman are the only two varsity players back from last year's team. Arndt shot a 157 to win the individual state title by three strokes over Cozad's Lynzi Becker. Dierman tied for 20th shooting a 188.

Niedbalski said tournaments are won with the third, fourth and fifth golfers on the team. In those three positions, Scotus has to replace graduates Avery Dierman, Alaina Dierman and Halle Langan.

Through the first three meets of the season, Quinn VunCannon, Ella Nahorny and Claire Rickert have filled those spots. At last week's GICC Invite, VunCannon placed 19th, Nahorny finished in 37th and Rickert ended the round in 46th place.

"They came in with such a wide degree of experience, some having none whatsoever and some having a lot. The girls that had very little, if any, experience coming in have really shown a lot of progress. They're good listeners. They're watching the returning players, asking for advice," Niedbalski said. "My returning players are giving good advice. Group seems to be working well together. There doesn't seem to be any signs of jealously or anything like that, which sometimes you can get in a group."

Niedbalski said she needs the new varsity trio to move past a bad shot, a bad hole or even a bad round.

"They'll psych themselves out by saying I got to get a three on the next hole to even out my score because I had an eight on the last hole. No, that shot is over. Nothing you can do about that's shot. You have to move on and it's very, very hard sometimes to get that our of your mind to move on," she said. "We've seen a little bit of that where they hang their head and are upset with themselves because I had a really bad round or a really bad hole. That's over. Nothing you can do about it. Let's move on. Pick up your head, pick up your game and let's move on."

Arndt returns as the Shamrocks' leader. She competed statewide and nationally at various tournament, including competing at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina and at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida. In the first tournament of the high school season, Arndt shot a 2-over 74 to win the GICC Invite last Thursday.

Niedbalski sees the next step in Arndt's development is sharpening her iron shots to provide better opportunities on the green.

"From what I've seen from her drives off the tee box are really good, but kind of that midrange irons where maybe she just needs to clean up a bit," Niedbalski said. "She's been very good around the greens with chipping and putting."

Niedbalski said Arndt is level-headed out on the course. She said she doesn't have to tell Arndt much besides just focusing on the next shot.

"She's very disciplined in her set-up to the ball. Her approach, whether it's an iron shot or a putt. Very disciplined. Very methodic," Niedbalski said. "Once in a while, she just needs a bit of encouragement. I don't have tot do much more than that. She knows what she wants and she goes after it."

Dierman surprised Niedbalski last year, spending the entire season on the varsity team. Niedbalski said Dierman was disappointed with her state score, but she wasn't. In the GICC Invite last week, Dierman placed fifth with an 85.

"She (Dierman) has a beautiful shot. She's very athletic. So far she's been really good with working the underclassmen and helping them along," Niedbalski said. "Hers is with her mind. Golf is a very big mind game. She just has to get it worked out in her head because she's got the athletic talent."

Scotus will go through a similar schedule this year. It hopes to write a happier ending come October.

"We always go in with the mindset of we want to win conference, we want to win our invite, we want to win districts so that we can qualify for state and we want to do well at state," Niedbalski said. "The girls always say they want a top-three finish at state. Last year, we were able to do that. Broken Bow brings back a lot of weapons this year. They bring back four of their starting five, so it's going to be a chase."