Teen Golf Academy opens Friday

Van Berg Family Learning center rolled out the first of several summer programs to the public on Friday with its Teen Golf Acadmey.
The Academy is a four-week instructional program held each Friday morning in June with time to play a round afterward. Boys and girls age 13 to 17 are welcome to learn how to "take it to the course."
The $80 program fee includes four two-hour clinics from 9-11 a.m. each Friday, a Youth On Course Card (YOC) a one-hour private lesson with coach Brent McGrew and open play after each session. McGrew is the PGA Professional for Quail Run and Van Berg golf courses. Earlier this year he was named a top 50 Kids Coach by U.S. Kids Golf.
The Youth on Course Card allows young golfers to play at Quail and Van Berg for just $5 and at other participating courses for a reduced rate. Those who already have a YOC can deduct $10 from the cost of the academy.
The Academy will be held June 4, 11, 18 and 25 at Quail Run. Lessons with McGrew can be scheduled after for dates after the final session. Those interested should contact McGrew at bmcgrew@pga.com or call 402-564-1313.
"It's for those that are in a more competitive type of golf," McGrew said. "We're going into more scoring, shot making, controlling wedges, flighting the ball and turning it right to left."
Van Berg was established as Van Berg Family Learning Center through the work of McGrew and the Columbus Golf Association formed last year. The VBFLC has a mission statement that includes: "To provide a family-friendly golf facility designed around the education and development of juniors and beginners. We will provide an interactive golf course, clubhouse and short-game area designed around fun and learning. We will become the area leader in player development and will bring people to Columbus via events and tournaments sponsored by various organizations including US Kids, Nebraska Junior Golf Tour, Drive Pitch and Putt, and PGA Junior League."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.