Teen Golf Academy opens Friday

Van Berg Family Learning center rolled out the first of several summer programs to the public on Friday with its Teen Golf Acadmey.

The Academy is a four-week instructional program held each Friday morning in June with time to play a round afterward. Boys and girls age 13 to 17 are welcome to learn how to "take it to the course."

The $80 program fee includes four two-hour clinics from 9-11 a.m. each Friday, a Youth On Course Card (YOC) a one-hour private lesson with coach Brent McGrew and open play after each session. McGrew is the PGA Professional for Quail Run and Van Berg golf courses. Earlier this year he was named a top 50 Kids Coach by U.S. Kids Golf.

The Youth on Course Card allows young golfers to play at Quail and Van Berg for just $5 and at other participating courses for a reduced rate. Those who already have a YOC can deduct $10 from the cost of the academy.

The Academy will be held June 4, 11, 18 and 25 at Quail Run. Lessons with McGrew can be scheduled after for dates after the final session. Those interested should contact McGrew at bmcgrew@pga.com or call 402-564-1313.