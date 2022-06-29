That's pretty Kuhl, man

Thanks to the mentoring of Columbus High coaches Mark Brown and Anne Robertson, and the benefit of age and maturity, local golfer Brock Kuhlman says his mental approach to the game has been a major asset over the past year of success.

In the last 14 months, Kuhlman has won two state tournament medals, a Nebraska junior golf tournament, a junior tour tournament and twice finished second in other junior events.

The most significant of those was last week in Fremont when his playoff win for second place earned him an invite to the Junior PGA Championship in August.

His recent success, plus that of a few other players, has put Columbus golf in perhaps its best position in city history. Scotus Central Catholic boys golfer Nick Fleming won a junior tour event on Monday while fellow Scotus junior Cecilia Arndt was part of a girls national tournament this week in North Carolina.

The past year has also included a state title for Arndt and the Scotus boys, runner-up for the Scotus girls, state tournament qualification for the Lakeview boys and Columbus High girls and back-to-back state medals for Discoverer girls golfer Sarah Lasso.

But for most of those, they still have time to achieve more in their careers and their varsity programs. For Kuhlman, who will continue to compete in college but won't be joining a college program, his junior career is nearing its conclusion

That might have created more anxiety a year ago. Now he feels the game between his ears is one of the strongest elements of his makeup.

"It's more the mental part of the game. ... When I used to have a bad hole I would shut down, almost, and kind of give up. Now if I have a bad hole, I've been really good lately at coming back from it and making a good round out of it," Kuhlman. "Lately, it kind of seems like I've been shooting 2-over on the front nine and I keep fighting and keep fighting and shoot 2-under on the back nine.

"It's kind of just growing up and getting older, also coach Brown and coach Robertson - those two have really helped."

Kuhlman's playoff win at Fremont Golf Club was the second time in just a few days his mental capacity was put to the test in a head-to-head showdown.

June 15 at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg, he tied Trey Ruge of Omaha at 2-under in a Nebraska Junior Golf Tour event. He won the title on the first playoff hole with a par.

Five days later he was in Fremont for the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship and was tied for second after day one with a 72. He then carded a 77 in the second round and started out 6-over on the front with two double bogeys. He had seven pars and two birdies on the back and, surprisingly, found himself in contention once all the scorecards were turned in.

"I was pretty much out of it then played the last 11 holes at 2-under. After seven holes I thought I was done," he said. "I just kept playing and somehow got second."

Kuhlman and Brock Rowley of Lincoln both shot a 5-over for the tournament and faced off for the final invitation to PGA Junior National. Rowley flew the green on his second shot and gave Kuhlman the chance to two-putt for a par and the win.

"I like being in a playoff like that because it's just you and one other person," he said. "What I normally try to do is hit my second shot on the green and let them make a mistake; I don't try to do anything special. (A few days earlier) definitely helped. In playoffs, a lot of guys try and hit a hero shot and make a birdie. A lot of times, I've figured out in playoffs, par is a good score."

Kuhlman is playing again this weekend at Lochland in Hastings where he won last year and will take part in a few more tournaments ahead of Aug. 2-5 in Palos Park, Illinois; at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club.

Fleming won Monday in Norfolk as part of the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour Summit Series when shot a 2-under 70 and claimed the boys 16-plus title by two shots over Ryan Lingelbach of Elkhorn.

He would have went nearly bogey free were it not for a five on the 12th hole. Birdies on six, 10 and 18 plus 14 pars gave him one of his most consistent rounds of the summer.

Fleming also tied for eighth at 3-over June 10 at Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island also in a Summit Series event. He's currently 23rd in the Junior Golf Tour standings with those two tournaments figured in while Kuhlman has taken part in three Junior Tour tournaments and is fifth with the win in Gothenburg, a runner-up at Bent Tree in Council Bluffs and a tie for third in Norfolk.

Arndt closed up three days at Pinehurst with a third round 87 and finished tied for 130th out of 221 players. She earned her spot by winning a state title.

Be sure to pick up a future edition of The Telegram for a story on Arndt's experience at a course that has held three U.S. Opens and a PGA Championship.

