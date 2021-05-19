Three medalists lead Scotus boys to district runner-up

Nicklaus Fleming shot the second-lowest round of the day and two teammates joining him in the top 10 for a Scotus Central Catholic boys golf district runner-up on Tuesday in Oakland.

The Shamrocks put together a 329-shot total and finished two shots behind host Oakland-Craig for the automatic qualification next week to the state tournament in Kearney. The top three teams and the top 10 individuals are invited to the state tournament.

Fleming shot an even par 72 and was the runner-up in a tiebreaker over Carson Thomsen of Oakland-Craig, who also had a 72. Older brother Nolan Fleming and teammate Patrick Ardt both had rounds of 80. Nolan took ninth on the tiebreaker while Arndt was 10th.

Josh Faust with a 97 and Mason Gonka with a 98 rounded out the Shamrcok scoring. Oakland-Craig only had two in the top 10 but both of those shot 76 or better. Aquinas Catholic was two shots back of Scotus and picked up the third team qualifier spot for state. Tylen Jakub (fifth) and Jaylin Jakub (eighth) were the top two Monarchs on the day.

Brady Davis, the winner from Fremont Bergan shot a 70. David City was sixth, Boone Central 11th, Twin River 13th and Clarkson/Leigh 15th.