Three medalists lead Scotus boys to district runner-up

Nicklaus Fleming shot the second-lowest round of the day and two teammates joining him in the top 10 for a Scotus Central Catholic boys golf district runner-up on Tuesday in Oakland.
The Shamrocks put together a 329-shot total and finished two shots behind host Oakland-Craig for the automatic qualification next week to the state tournament in Kearney. The top three teams and the top 10 individuals are invited to the state tournament.
Fleming shot an even par 72 and was the runner-up in a tiebreaker over Carson Thomsen of Oakland-Craig, who also had a 72. Older brother Nolan Fleming and teammate Patrick Ardt both had rounds of 80. Nolan took ninth on the tiebreaker while Arndt was 10th.
Josh Faust with a 97 and Mason Gonka with a 98 rounded out the Shamrcok scoring. Oakland-Craig only had two in the top 10 but both of those shot 76 or better. Aquinas Catholic was two shots back of Scotus and picked up the third team qualifier spot for state. Tylen Jakub (fifth) and Jaylin Jakub (eighth) were the top two Monarchs on the day.
Brady Davis, the winner from Fremont Bergan shot a 70. David City was sixth, Boone Central 11th, Twin River 13th and Clarkson/Leigh 15th.
"I thought we had some very good rounds at districts. The weather was cooperative and set the course up for some great performances," Scotus coach Tyler Swanson said. "Nicklaus kept up his consistent play of the last few weeks. He was able to manage the course very well and put himself in position all day to put for birdie. I was very proud of the way he carried himself in his first district performance."
Nicklaus Fleming posted the second-best score on a consistent round that included 12 pars, three birdies and three bogeys. He was an even par on 36 on the front and the back. His first nine started with a bogey on one before a birdie on five, another on eight, then a bogey on nine.
He dropped a shot at 11 and was 1-over before closing his round with four straight par, a birdie on 16 then two more pars. Nolan Fleming shot a 37-43, Patrick Arndt totaled a 39-41, Faust posted a 46-51 and Gonka had a 47-51.
Davis had a 33 on the front that included a stretch of three birdies in four holes from No. 3 to No. 6. He finished the final five holes with three bogeys and two birdies for a back-nine 37.
Connor Schlueter of North Bend was fourth with a 74 and earned an automatic bid. Jake Hagerbaumer of Logan View was sixth with a 76 and also qualified for next week.
Jordan Kracl led David City with an 81 and was the only Scout to shoot better than 90.
Thane Hardwick was the top player for Boone Central on a round of 86. Carsten Bird shot 100, Calvin Webster had 101, Jacob Devine 103 and James Erickson 115.
Aiden Cuba put together a 96 and was the top player for Twin River. Clay Brandenburger shot 105, Jed Jones carded a 106, Keaton Zarek totaled 108 and Braden Ternus had a 116.
The C-1 district at Crooked Creek in Clay Center was won by Wahoo Neumann with a 308. Other qualifiers included Yutan on a 326 and Lincoln Lutheran on a 345.
Hartington Cedar Catholic won the C-3 district at Fair Play in Norfolk on a total of 319 followed by Battle Creek with a 342 and West Hold with a 357.
Doniphan-Trumball won C-4 at Indianhead in Grand Island with a 336. Grand Island Central Catholic had a 340. Ord had a 346.
A 331 by Mitchell at Court House and Jail Rock in Bayard was the top score followed by Bridgeport with a 347 and Valentine with a 372.
Play at the Kearney Country Club begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. The second round starts the next day at the same time. The top 15 players earn a medal while the top two teams are awarded a trophy.
The Scotus boys last won a state title in 1981.
"Nolan also had a very good day, and if not for two consecutive holes on the back, he would’ve been a top-five medalist as well," Swanson said. "He hit his driver with confidence and managed the course very well. Patrick also continued his consistent play. He continues to improve each week and is setting himself up for a great week at the state tournament."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.