Vontz, Sajevic set for Match Play championship

Lincoln's Nate Vontz and Omaha's Andy Sajevic will face-off in the 36-hole Final of the 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg, after both advanced through the Quarterfinals and Semifinals on Friday.

Vontz, the No. 1 seed, is in his first Final and also looking for his first NGA title. Sajevic, the No. 3 seed and the 2013 Champion, is in the Final for the first time in eight years. With a win, he would have his ninth NGA title, which would put him within one of the all-time record. That record is held by his father, John Sajevic of Fremont, and Omaha's Alex Schaake.

After winning his first two matches on Thursday in just 26 holes, Vontz had to work harder on Friday. He was down for the first time in a match against Bennington's Johnny Spellerberg in the Quarterfinals. Spellerberg took a 1-up lead through 13 holes, but Vontz answered with a birdie on No. 15 to tie the match.

They stayed tied through regulation, and the first extra hole, before both players hit it close on the 478-yard par-4 second hole. Spellerberg's putt just slid by, while Vontz rolled his in from a few feet out to win the match in 20 holes.