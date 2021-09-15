Walker sets NE Open record

Former Iowa Hawkeye golfer Matthew Walker fired a course record in the first round of the Wells Fargo Nebraska Open last week at Elks Country Club and never slowed down on his way to the tournament championship.

The 30th edition of the second-largest tournament in the state behind the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship included 123 professionals and amateurs, the nation at large and even internationally.

Walker shot a 10-under par on Friday and built a five-shot lead going into Sunday. He was 1-under in the final round and won by three shots over Brandon Crick of McCook. Crick tied for the second-best round of the day in the final round but couldn't quite catch Walker.

Walker now has titles in the Nebraska and Iowa State Open championships.

"I have experience at this course and I knew my game plan needed to be say in the fairways off the tee and to give myself as many birdie opportunities as I could," Walker said in a release from the Nebraska Section of the PGA.

He did just that all three days, finishing with a birdie on the 54th hole of the tournament. He also had birdies or better in all three rounds at six, 12 and 18.