Graham and Kozil combine for 30 in win

DAVID CITY - Aquinas Catholic probably sensed it was in trouble when Twin River senior Westron Graham hit his second 3 at the end of the first quarter to give the Titans a 16-2 lead in Tuesday's game at David City.

Graham continued to find his stroke throughout the game hit his third triple in the third and finishing at the rim. He also closed out the 52-41 victory for Twin River (7-6) by going 6 of 7 from the free throw line in the fourth. Graham finished the game with 17 points.

"It's hard to win high school basketball games," head coach Tod Heier said. "You have to enjoy every chance you have to enjoy a victory. We'll enjoy it tonight and get to work for Cross County tomorrow morning.

"It's nice to be able to go on the road against a quality team and a quality program and get a win."

Graham wasn't the only senior that found his grove early. Own Koziol scored five of his 13 points in the first-quarter run.

Heier points to the first quarter run as the difference in the game.