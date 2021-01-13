Graham and Kozil combine for 30 in win

DAVID CITY - Aquinas Catholic probably sensed it was in trouble when Twin River senior Westron Graham hit his second 3 at the end of the first quarter to give the Titans a 16-2 lead in Tuesday's game at David City.
Graham continued to find his stroke throughout the game hit his third triple in the third and finishing at the rim. He also closed out the 52-41 victory for Twin River (7-6) by going 6 of 7 from the free throw line in the fourth. Graham finished the game with 17 points.
"It's hard to win high school basketball games," head coach Tod Heier said. "You have to enjoy every chance you have to enjoy a victory. We'll enjoy it tonight and get to work for Cross County tomorrow morning.
"It's nice to be able to go on the road against a quality team and a quality program and get a win."
Graham wasn't the only senior that found his grove early. Own Koziol scored five of his 13 points in the first-quarter run.
Heier points to the first quarter run as the difference in the game.
"We did a great job of keeping the ball out of the paint that first half, especially the first quarter," he said. "And on offense, we were making shots. The games always easier when you're making shots. Our kids did a good job of executing what we wanted to do against man and when Aquinas went zone we got some good looks as well."
Twin River is riding a three-game win streak which comes after a three-game losing streak. The Titans defeated David City on Friday and Madison on Saturday.
"We needed it. We had lost three in a row. We really needed some positive things for us to happen for us," Heier said. "I thought the kids responded well in practice the last two weeks and it showed in the games."
Twin River will need that momentum when they play C-2 No. 8 Cross County (10-2).
Senior Tony Jarecki scored eight points, senior Ross Hebda added seven, senior Chase Buhl finished with six and senior Ethan Engstrom tallied one.
Twin River is now 12-8 against Aquinas since 2006. The victory broke a three-game losing streak to the Monarchs.
Titan girls lost in OT
Twin River (2-11) looked to be in trouble after Aquinas went on a 16-10 run in the second quarter to take a 24-15 lead.
But the Titans battled back through the next two quarters and a late free throw by freshman Delany Reeg forced overtime.
Twin River battled to stay in the game but Aquinas senior scored six points in a row to give the Monarchs a 50-47 win.
"We battled hard," head coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "They're a well-coached team. These girls know what they're doing. We just couldn't keep them off the boards. That's our downfall. We missed a lot of free throws tonight.
"We're getting closer. We've improved a lot since the beginning of the year for sure."
Senior Katie Paczosa led Twin River with 15 points, Reeg scored 10, junior Kamryn Lemburg finished with 10, senior Emilee Spitz added five and junior Whitney Schmidt and sophomores Tori Cornwell and Haylee Finn all contributed two.
