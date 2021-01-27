Graham and Sterup win at Oakland-Craig

Cross County/Osceola senior Kyle Sterup and junior Cameron Graham continued to find success this season at the Oakland-Craig Invite last Saturday, with both wrestlers claiming gold medals.
Graham won his fifth gold medal of the season at 152 pounds and is now 31-2 on the season. Sterup also won this fifth first-place finish of the season at 195 and is 31-1.
Their performances, along with four other medalists, led the Twisters to a fourth-place team finish out of 17.
Leighton Nuttelman placed second at 138 pounds, Colton Kirby took fourth at 120, Channer Marsden came in fifth at 145 and Terrance Heyes also finished in fifth at 285.
Sterup started his day with a first-period pinfall against Brody Koopman of Tri-County Northeast before pinning James Rolf of Guardian Angels Central Catholic in 52 seconds. In the championships match, he pinned Kolby Casey of Quad County Northeast in 1:45.
Graham started his day with a 17-4 major decision over Zachery Randall of Pender. In the semifinals, he pinned Levi Drueke of O'Neill with seven seconds left in the first period. He earned a 3-0 victory over Ethan Mullally of North Bend Central in the championship.
Neither wrestler scored in the first two periods, but Graham was able to score an escape and a takedown in the championship match to earn the win.
Nuttelman went 3-1 on Saturday with three decision victories. He defeated Jaden Smith of North Bend Central, Austin Hegemann of Howells-Dodge and Joshua Jansen of Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Kirby finished the day going 3-2. He started with two wins over Morgen Marten of Cedar Bluffs and Ladanian Free of Winnebago, but fell in the semifinals. He bounced back to defeated Ethan Norton of North Bend Central but lost in the third-place match.
Marsden went 2-2. He pinned Nolan Ohlrich of Quad County Northeast but suffered back-to-back losses in the semifinals and consolation semifinals. He ended the day with a forfeit victory over Lane Belina in the fifth-place match.
Heyes went 3-2 at Madison. He pinned Jason Hagedorn of West Point-Beemer in the first round before pinning Darion Earth of Winnebago in just 17 seconds in the quarterfinals. He suffered consecutive losses in the semis and consolation semis but finished with a victory over Tucker Shabram of O'Neil in the fifth-place match.
The Twisters will be in action next on Friday at the Medicine Valley Invite.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com