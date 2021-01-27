Graham and Sterup win at Oakland-Craig

Cross County/Osceola senior Kyle Sterup and junior Cameron Graham continued to find success this season at the Oakland-Craig Invite last Saturday, with both wrestlers claiming gold medals.

Graham won his fifth gold medal of the season at 152 pounds and is now 31-2 on the season. Sterup also won this fifth first-place finish of the season at 195 and is 31-1.

Their performances, along with four other medalists, led the Twisters to a fourth-place team finish out of 17.

Leighton Nuttelman placed second at 138 pounds, Colton Kirby took fourth at 120, Channer Marsden came in fifth at 145 and Terrance Heyes also finished in fifth at 285.

Sterup started his day with a first-period pinfall against Brody Koopman of Tri-County Northeast before pinning James Rolf of Guardian Angels Central Catholic in 52 seconds. In the championships match, he pinned Kolby Casey of Quad County Northeast in 1:45.

Graham started his day with a 17-4 major decision over Zachery Randall of Pender. In the semifinals, he pinned Levi Drueke of O'Neill with seven seconds left in the first period. He earned a 3-0 victory over Ethan Mullally of North Bend Central in the championship.