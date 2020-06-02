Half-marathon builds family ties for McPhillips

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rich McPhillips complete the Lincoln Half Marathon a month ago with signs of support along the way and his wife, Barb, there to cheer him on at the finish line. It had many of the same elements the walk does every year except for one major difference: McPhillips completed his 13.1-mile trek in Columbus.

Following the cancellation of the yearly event due to the coronavirus pandemic, marathon organizers encouraged regular participants to take part in the run/walk on their own at their own locations. McPhillips, who has made it a family affair, returned to his home in southwest Columbus in just under four hours.

He was one of the hundreds of regular participants who did the same, recording their time and received a t-shirt to go with a finisher medal. His daughter's family in Lincoln did the same.

It was thanks to that daughter, Larissa, that Rich began the tradition seven years ago in a family that now has three generations involved.

"It's become a family thing to do," he said. "Next year, we hope to be back in Lincoln so we can do it all together again."

McPhillips started thanks to the encouragement of his daughter, Larissa Woosley, who was a runner in high school and returned to the lifestyle after her first child.