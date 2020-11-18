Hanna said delayed season beneficial for freshmen

The Raiders will be made up of 11 sophomores and 12 freshmen.

Hanna says the team is staying focused and motivated despite not playing a game in over a year. Most of the freshmen lost their final spring season in high school and are looking forward to getting back on the field.

"You're playing with each other five days a week," he said. "You get a couple scrimmages, but you get a little tired of playing with the same people every day. There was a lot of good energy, and it helped us get through the semester a little better. Guys stay motivated in the classroom because we were able to get out and play."

Hanna added that having the fall to practice may be especially beneficial to the freshmen who normally only have a couple weeks of training before fall camp then the start of the schedule.

This year, rookies will have an entire fall under their belt before competition starts in the spring.