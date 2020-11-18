Hanna said delayed season beneficial for freshmen

Like the rest of the sports world, Central Community College-Columbus men's soccer has endured an irregular offseason. The pandemic prevented springtime workouts then forced a deferment of the fall season.
When Central takes the field against Otero Junior College on April 2, it will be the first time in nearly a year and a half the Raiders will play a competitive match
Despite the long layoff, head coach Hawken Hanna said fall was a familiar feeling.
"It was kind of reverse to how our normal year is," he said. "We practiced five days a week and got a couple scrimmages in. That's usually what our springs look like. We just did it in the fall this year."
The Raiders scrimmaged Midland University on Sept. 9 and Dakota Wesleyan University on Sept. 12. Hanna was happy with what he saw from his team in the scrimmages and said it was good to expose the freshman to college action.
"They both went really well," he said. "It made things feel more similar to a normal year because that's kind of when we would be kicking off games anyways. We had a couple good weeks of practice. It was a good start to the year, and all the guys were hungry."
The Raiders will be made up of 11 sophomores and 12 freshmen.
Hanna says the team is staying focused and motivated despite not playing a game in over a year. Most of the freshmen lost their final spring season in high school and are looking forward to getting back on the field.
"You're playing with each other five days a week," he said. "You get a couple scrimmages, but you get a little tired of playing with the same people every day. There was a lot of good energy, and it helped us get through the semester a little better. Guys stay motivated in the classroom because we were able to get out and play."
Hanna added that having the fall to practice may be especially beneficial to the freshmen who normally only have a couple weeks of training before fall camp then the start of the schedule.
This year, rookies will have an entire fall under their belt before competition starts in the spring.
"That's something different in a positive sense," Hanna said. "Usually we have all these freshmen come in, and two weeks after they're here we have to start playing games. It's tough to get them ready that quick. It was really nice, actually. We've had three months now where we've just been working on getting them ready to play college sports."
Hanna is looking for an improvement from last year when the Raiders went 9-9-1. Central returns leading scorer Jeremiah Vidale and starting goalkeeper Joao Victor.
"I think the product that we're going to put out in the spring will be more polished than what you generally see," Hanna said. "... We have a pretty strong returning group."
Regular practices ended in October for the Raiders who are now focusing on staying in shape until the season resumes in March.
"They've already been doing a lot of strength and conditioning work," Hannah said. "After they're home, we'll be giving them workouts to do when they're on their own and making sure they're motivated and tracking it while they're gone for winter break."
The Raiders will play two more exhibitions on March 20 and 24 before starting their regular season at 2:30 p.m. on April 2 at home against Otero Junior College.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
