Hastreiter and Fehringer take fourth at Elkhorn Invite
Sophomore Ted Fehringer and senior Landon Hastreiter started the tournament season off well on Saturday at the Elkhorn Invite, finishing fourth place in the No. 2 doubles division. 

Columbus High finished sixth as a team, beating out Elkhorn and Roncalli. 

Fehringer and Hastreiter defeated Gretna's No. 2 doubles team 9-7 in the opening-round match. They lost their next two matches to teams from Elkhorn South and Omaha Skutt.

The No. 1 doubles team of senior Colin Flyr and senior Alex Larson finished in sixth place. Flyr and Larson lost their opening match to Mt. Michael but bounced back to defeat Roncalli 8-6. The duo lost to Gretna in the consolation championship. 

Freshman Frank Fehringer lost in the first round to Gretna, but defeated Roncalli  8-4 in his next match. He lost to Beatrice to end the day, finishing in sixth place. 

Sophomore Bohden Jedlicka went 0-3 in No. 1 singles. 

Columbus is in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday in a dual against Elkhorn. 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

