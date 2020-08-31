Hastreiter and Fehringer take fourth at Elkhorn Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore Ted Fehringer and senior Landon Hastreiter started the tournament season off well on Saturday at the Elkhorn Invite, finishing fourth place in the No. 2 doubles division.

Columbus High finished sixth as a team, beating out Elkhorn and Roncalli.

Fehringer and Hastreiter defeated Gretna's No. 2 doubles team 9-7 in the opening-round match. They lost their next two matches to teams from Elkhorn South and Omaha Skutt.

The No. 1 doubles team of senior Colin Flyr and senior Alex Larson finished in sixth place. Flyr and Larson lost their opening match to Mt. Michael but bounced back to defeat Roncalli 8-6. The duo lost to Gretna in the consolation championship.

Freshman Frank Fehringer lost in the first round to Gretna, but defeated Roncalli 8-4 in his next match. He lost to Beatrice to end the day, finishing in sixth place.

Sophomore Bohden Jedlicka went 0-3 in No. 1 singles.