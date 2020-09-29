Hastreiter wins two against York

Senior Landen Hastreiter won two matches in Monday's home dual against York, defeated Caleb Sahling in the No. 4 singles spot 8-3 and earning a win in the No. 1 doubles spot alongside freshman Bohden Jedlicka against Eric Yim and Caleb Sahling 9-8(7-3).

Columbus lost the dual 6-3.

"The shining star for our squad today was senior Landen Hastreiter," head coach Scott Bethune said. "Landen started off the day by teaming up with sophomore Bohden Jedlicka at No. 1 doubles. They had to make a comeback in the match finding themselves down 6-3 at one point. The battled back to even the match at 8-8 sending it to a tie-breaker in which they won sealing the comeback."

His singles match was not as close, in which he led the entire way.

"Landen then carried the momentum over to his singles match in which he controlled the entire way walking away with an 8-3 victory," Bethune said. "Landen did a great job of keeping the ball in play and placing shots in positions that made his opponent move and opening shots that he easily put away. His serving was also effective in this match. Landen did an outstanding job today."

Senior Alex Larson added another win on Monday in a dual against York, defeating Trey Harms in the No. 3 singles spot 9-8(7-4).

