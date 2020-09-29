 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hastreiter wins two against York
View Comments

Hastreiter wins two against York

{{featured_button_text}}
Landen Hastrieter

Landen Hastreiter returns a ball over the net in a match earlier this year. Hastrieter won two matches against York in a dual on Monday 

Senior Landen Hastreiter won two matches in Monday's home dual against York, defeated Caleb Sahling in the No. 4 singles spot 8-3 and earning a win in the No. 1 doubles spot alongside freshman Bohden Jedlicka against Eric Yim and Caleb Sahling 9-8(7-3). 

Columbus lost the dual 6-3. 

"The shining star for our squad today was senior Landen Hastreiter," head coach Scott Bethune said. "Landen started off the day by teaming up with sophomore Bohden Jedlicka at No. 1 doubles. They had to make a comeback in the match finding themselves down 6-3 at one point. The battled back to even the match at 8-8 sending it to a tie-breaker in which they won sealing the comeback." 

His singles match was not as close, in which he led the entire way. 

"Landen then carried the momentum over to his singles match in which he controlled the entire way walking away with an 8-3 victory," Bethune said. "Landen did a great job of keeping the ball in play and placing shots in positions that made his opponent move and opening shots that he easily put away. His serving was also effective in this match. Landen did an outstanding job today." 

Senior Alex Larson added another win on Monday in a dual against York, defeating Trey Harms in the No. 3 singles spot 9-8(7-4). 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Jensen shreds Lakeview defense
Sports

Jensen shreds Lakeview defense

  • Updated

Central City quarterback Kale Jensen sliced and diced the Lakeview secondary in Friday's home game, passing for five touchdowns and 346 yards …

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erik Chinander talks 'fine line' in preparing for season; bringing own 'juice' and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News