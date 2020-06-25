Higgins out duels Dush, Kearney rides Game 2 lead to doubleheader sweep of Cornerstone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pitching duel that went the way of the hosts in Game 1 turned into a doubleheader sweep on Thursday when Kearney took an early 4-0 lead in Game 2 and picked up 3-1 and 10-6 wins over the Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors.

The losses dropped Cornerstone to 1-3 and handed the Seniors a three-game skid. Cornerstone opened the season a week earlier in a 5-2 win but has only scored eight runs in the three games since.

Dush went six innings in the opener, allowing seven hits, three earned runs, striking out two and walking two. His command was better than his first start in which he only lasted three innings because of six walks and nearly 40 pitches in the first inning.

Thursday, Dush threw 55 strikes and 30 balls but was overshadowed by Higgins. The 6-5 left hander allowed just three hits, one run, walked five but worked his way out of every jam until the sixth.

Kearney led throughout in Game 2 after one in the first and three in the third. It was 7-1 after five before the Cornerstone bats woke up. The offense scored five runs over the final two innings but Kearney added three more in the sixth and held Columbus at bay.

