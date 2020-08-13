High Plains Football: Win the day

High Plains head coach Greg Wood has a young team this year. Only one senior is listed on the Storm roster. Thus, High Plains is viewing success on a small scale and hoping to build from there. The Storm's motto this year - 'Win the day.'
The mantra expands to more than just football. Wood wants his team to excel in school and every other aspect of life.
So, when he says, 'Win the day', he means win every part of the day.
"Win the day when you get up in the morning and you have chores to do," he said. "We’re going to make sure we do them. Win the day by getting our assignments in on time. Win the day in everything we do.
"(We) keep that in front of them. We know football is so much more than just a game. There are life lessons we can utilize to teach these kids. That’s kind of where we want to go with this."
High Plains football, made up half of the Osceola-High Plains state championship group from last year, is back on its own and returns no starters from last year's team.
High Plains also has lower numbers than its seen recently with only 16 kids out for the team. By comparison, OHP had a roster of around 40 players last year.
"After being part of a co-op for two years it's a little bit different," Wood said. "We are a young team. In practices, kids are doing everything that we ask them to, but you can see the mistakes that come with being a young team."
Wood's main goal for this team is to develop over the season. He knows the future is bright with almost the entire roster returning next season, and this year will be crucial in future development.
"This is going to be somewhat of a rebuilding year and kids know that," Wood said. "I’m excited to think about next year coming up. We’re only losing one kid.
"...It’s a situation where we’re going to return 15 kids and pick up another seven or eight eighth graders that will be freshmen. It’s exciting thinking down the road, but right now it’s about winning the day. Let’s take it day by day."
But that doesn't mean High Plains doesn't expect some success. The team may be young, but earned an extra five weeks of practice during the playoff run last year. OHP also played a full JV schedule and finished undefeated.
Wood hopes that with last year's experience, if his group can hang around in games it can also find a way to win most of them.
"We want to compete every game," Wood said. "That’s the main thing. We want to be able to, at the end of the game, have an opportunity to win. I would love to sit here and say our goal is a state championship, but right now it’s one game at a time. It’s one practice at a time. Our motto right now is, 'Win the day.'"
High Plains is still in a process of finding specific positions and the best setup on both sides of the ball. The offensive line has some size, and the backfield is the most experienced group for the Storm. Under center, High Plains has a quarterback that Wood says has "good wheels."
The lone senior on the team is Wood's own son - Tanner Wood.
Tanner Wood said he understands he will play a vital role in the growth of the younger players and looks forward to being a mentor for his teammates.
"It's a little weird being the only senior," he said. "I have to show the young kids the ropes and teach them a lot. It's been fun though."
Being part of the championship team taught the younger Wood a lot. It also gave him more time with the group. Now he hopes to use what he learned to have a successful senior year.
"I just would really like to see us improve," he said. "The team is young and has a lot to learn, but if the can get it all down and remember everything we should be fine."
High Plains opens its season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at home against Lawrence-Nelson. Lawrence-Nelson made it to the second round of the playoffs last year before losing to eventual champion Humphrey St. Francis.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!