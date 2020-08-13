High Plains Football: Win the day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High Plains head coach Greg Wood has a young team this year. Only one senior is listed on the Storm roster. Thus, High Plains is viewing success on a small scale and hoping to build from there. The Storm's motto this year - 'Win the day.'

The mantra expands to more than just football. Wood wants his team to excel in school and every other aspect of life.

So, when he says, 'Win the day', he means win every part of the day.

"Win the day when you get up in the morning and you have chores to do," he said. "We’re going to make sure we do them. Win the day by getting our assignments in on time. Win the day in everything we do.

"(We) keep that in front of them. We know football is so much more than just a game. There are life lessons we can utilize to teach these kids. That’s kind of where we want to go with this."

High Plains football, made up half of the Osceola-High Plains state championship group from last year, is back on its own and returns no starters from last year's team.