10-minute lull stings Scotus boys

Scotus dropped to 4-5 with the loss and finished the week 1-2.

"We talked to the guys at halftime and said, 'Your ultimate goal is to get to Omaha. We play in these tournaments so you can learn how to play tougher competition,'" Miller said. "I said to them, 'These schools all have over 1,000 kids in their school; we have like 300. They're all big and fast. But you guys have the same amount of skill but they do. It's kind of between the ears. You know what you need to do; go out and play physical.'"

The Shamrocks heeded that call and created four prime scoring chances but never finished in the final 40 minutes. All five losses have come in shutouts.

"It was one of those games where you wish you could call a timeout," Miller said.

Scotus scored just four goals, all in the same match, during a 1-3 start. The Shamrocks then put 12 in the net in back-to-back wins before being held to just one this week.

Miller planned on growing pains throughout the schedule. Scotus was a young team last year, and that young team never made it to the field because of the COVID shutdown.