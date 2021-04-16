10-minute lull stings Scotus boys

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer was in Omaha for the second time this season and playing its second Class A team of the year on Thursday in a matchup with 7-5 Omaha Burke.
The Shamrocks have always challenged themselves by taking a step up in competition to the metro for a tournament or two. It's a philosophy of facing tough opponents that goes back decades to the start of the program. Scotus hasn't won as many of those lately, but the challenge has always borne fruit.
At least that's what coach P.J. Miller hopes following Thursday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs. The Shamrocks were every bit as good and capable for the majority of the match. Yet it was in that 10-minute stretch when Burke poured in four goals where Scotus looked like it didn't belong.
"We played about 70 minutes of soccer," Miller said. "There was 10 minutes where it was like the wheels just fell off."
The decisive span came about 25 minutes into the match when Burke scored its first then added three more in rapid succession. Bulldog senior Filippo Mazzoni had three of those to go with one from fellow senior Renedy Kafweko.
Scotus was eventually saved by the halftime whistle, recovered during the break but then had to face a Burke team content to keep the play at midfield by drawing back the attack.
Scotus dropped to 4-5 with the loss and finished the week 1-2.
"We talked to the guys at halftime and said, 'Your ultimate goal is to get to Omaha. We play in these tournaments so you can learn how to play tougher competition,'" Miller said. "I said to them, 'These schools all have over 1,000 kids in their school; we have like 300. They're all big and fast. But you guys have the same amount of skill but they do. It's kind of between the ears. You know what you need to do; go out and play physical.'"
The Shamrocks heeded that call and created four prime scoring chances but never finished in the final 40 minutes. All five losses have come in shutouts.
"It was one of those games where you wish you could call a timeout," Miller said.
Scotus scored just four goals, all in the same match, during a 1-3 start. The Shamrocks then put 12 in the net in back-to-back wins before being held to just one this week.
Miller planned on growing pains throughout the schedule. Scotus was a young team last year, and that young team never made it to the field because of the COVID shutdown.
While the two wins helped solidify who the best 11 players were and where they belong in the formation, playing together and dealing with adversity are the intangibles that perhaps need more time to develop.
"It was almost as if they forgot their training," Miller commented about three of the four goals surrendered. "In the second half they did it, and we were just fine. It was a back-and-forth soccer game for 70 minutes."
Scotus will play Millard South in the tournament consolation. Omaha Bryan defeated 2-1 on the other side of the bracket. The Patriots are the No. 10 rated team in Class A, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. The match provides another opportunity for the Shamrocks to prove their mettle against a major opponent.
"It's mental and a bit of the youth side of things," Miller said. "Both the Burke and Millard South coach saw part of our game and came up and told us we have a really quality team, just had a bit of a hiccup and didn't recover quick enough."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.