2020 Scouts start with passing league

On July 8, David City was back at the passing league. Under yet another grueling summer sun, Evans said the energy was still there.

"I think everybody is starting to come together a little bit; starting to show camaraderie and stuff like that," he said. "That's what we're really looking at. We're getting everyone on the same page with our plays and just our install and stuff."

Last season, David City ran the ball 326 times compared to just 61 pass attempts. So, for incoming senior quarterback Dylan Vodicka, the passing league is an opportunity to get reps throwing the ball.

"It's fun doing something we don't normally do too much," he said. "It's something we can really improve on as a team and myself. It's a really great opportunity to expand our game rather than being one dimensional."

Like Escamilla and the rest of the team, Vodicka also said he's happy to just be back with his teammates playing sports again. The summer has been lacking activities, so the last two weeks have been an accepted change of pace.

"It's great," he said. "I've been waiting for a while, just doing nothing. It's a chance to be with your teammates. It's good to get back with the team."