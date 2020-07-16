2020 Scouts start with passing league

The David City Scotus took to the football field for the first time in 2020 as part of the Columbus Lakeview passing league that started on July 1.
The league is held every Wednesday and features teams such as the hosts, Twin River, Schuyler, West Point-Beemer and Wahoo Neumann.
David City brought 15 kids for the league.
For head coach Robert Evans it's a great experience to just be back on the field.
"It feels awesome," Evans said. "It really does. The kids are hyped up. We've had good numbers in the weight room and good numbers here today. We had 15 kids, so we had a varsity and a JV. That's pretty good."
David City is using this time to focus on learning routes for receivers and making the correct passes for quarterbacks.
Evans also said he is hoping to see David City improve on third down.
"I'm really working on our kids running the correct routes and our quarterback getting the correct read," Evans said. "There's certain reads we have them look at. That's something we have to get better. We need to get better on third down. We struggled with third down last year."
This is Evans's second season as head coach of David City. In the first season, David City went 4-5 and missed the playoffs by one game. The coaches and players now have a year together, making the 2020 offseason an easier transition.
"I think it gives us a little better jump this year than we did last year," Evans said. "We had to move some kids around. I had to figure out where kids were going to play. It makes it better for me and the kids, too. They'll get their second time in this offense and defense."
One of the players at the camp is incoming senior James Escamilla. After losing spring sports and most activities this summer, Escamilla is happy to just be back on the field.
"I love it," he said. "I played football here and there by myself and with my friends. It's good to be back."
Escamilla said he knows the Scouts will need him and the other seniors to step up and be leaders. Despite the new responsibilities, he said this offseason hasn't felt much different.
"It's just starting," he said. "I don't really feel any changes yet, but it's going to be different this year."
With this being his final year he is hoping to have his best season yet.
Given how David City did last season, and how the returning players have looked so far, Escamilla said the Scouts could be set up for a successful fall.
"(I'm expecting) big things," Escamilla said. "I feel like we could do a lot this year; maybe have a winning season I hope."
On July 8, David City was back at the passing league. Under yet another grueling summer sun, Evans said the energy was still there.
"I think everybody is starting to come together a little bit; starting to show camaraderie and stuff like that," he said. "That's what we're really looking at. We're getting everyone on the same page with our plays and just our install and stuff."
Last season, David City ran the ball 326 times compared to just 61 pass attempts. So, for incoming senior quarterback Dylan Vodicka, the passing league is an opportunity to get reps throwing the ball.
"It's fun doing something we don't normally do too much," he said. "It's something we can really improve on as a team and myself. It's a really great opportunity to expand our game rather than being one dimensional."
Like Escamilla and the rest of the team, Vodicka also said he's happy to just be back with his teammates playing sports again. The summer has been lacking activities, so the last two weeks have been an accepted change of pace.
"It's great," he said. "I've been waiting for a while, just doing nothing. It's a chance to be with your teammates. It's good to get back with the team."
Vodicka said he's also getting used to being viewed as a leader at the camp. He accounts for a majority of David City's returning offense and knows younger players will be looking to him for guidance.
"I know a lot of them look up to me," he said. "I try to just show them what to do at practice and how you should compose yourself. I hold myself accountable, too, to play at a higher level."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
