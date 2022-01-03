2021 - A year like no other in Columbus

Every year in the Telegram area provides memories that will be difficult to follow. That seems even more so the case for 2021.

Just about monthly there was a team or an athlete doing something that either hasn't been done before or hadn't been realized in a long, long time.

The most obvious was the state championship for Lakeview football; which alone, regardless of everything else that happened this year, might be the biggest story of all - sports, news, government, politics, weather and so forth.

The Vikings stand alone at the top of the Telegram's Year in Review. The rest of the list wasn't so easy to put together.

What follows is a best attempt at including all those moments together, though not in any particular order, other than the final one. It's always interesting to hear differing opinions, and we welcome those for a hearty discussion on what made your highlights of Telegram area sports in the past 12 months.

HONORABLE MENTION

Boone Central boys basketball, track and football

Boone Central boys sports enjoyed quite the run in the last year, playing for a district title in basketball, winning four state track and field medals and opening the football season 7-0 en route to a No. 5 rating in the final Lincoln Journal Star poll.

The basketball team went 11-12 then was within two points twice in the final two minutes against back-to-back champ Auburn. The Bulldogs denied the Cardinals 48-41 and went on to win their third state championship in a row.

On the gridiron, coach Mark Hudson and his group were quietly confident about its chances this past fall despite the lack of attention. Boone Central put together a season that included wins over C-2 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic, C-1 No. 2 Pierce and C-1 No. 7 Wayne before a loss to No. 6 Scotus ended the unbeaten season. Regardless, the Cardinals went on to the state quarterfinals and won in the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Kramer led the contingent at state track and set a school record in the 300-meter hurdles when he took gold in 39.66 seconds. He also became the first Boone Central boys champion since Les Hinze and Kyle Wyatt won golds for Albion/Petersburg in 2000.

"From where I was at the beginning of the year, I was like, 'I have a good chance to run a decent time this year.' Then, running a 39.66, new PR, breaking the school record, state champ; it's crazy to think about right now," Kramer said back in May. "Everybody dreams of stuff like this. I'm just really blessed to be here this year and to do it in my last race ever for Boone Central. It's a great feeling."

Cross County football overcomes semifinal hump

Coach Hayden DeLano and his group burst onto the high school football scene in 2019 following a 1-3 start to the regular season. The Cougars came up short to eventual state champ Osceola/High Plains in the semifinals, then last year led Burwell 22-0 again in the semifinals before the Longhorns came back and crushed Cross County dreams.

This time the Cougars left no doubt. Behind a school record 20 total tackles, 15 solo and four for loss from senior nose tackle Cory Hollinger, Cross County took down Hitchcock County 56-20.

The Cougars eventually came up short to Howells-Dodge in the Class D-1 championship game, but the accomplishments of this year's senior class cannot be overstated.

Scotus soccer returns to state

The Shamrock girls had enjoyed a decade straight of state soccer when an 11th was denied by Elkhorn in 2019. The season was canceled in the spring of 2020. That meant two years away from Omaha - the longest drought the program had experienced since its first trip to state in 1996.

For the boys, they hadn't played at Morrison Stadium since the three-peat of 2014-2016. Both suffered tough losses in the first round but look to have established the groundwork necessary to return this spring.

"For this group, I think we took a step forward. We have (seniors) Ross (Thorson) and Matthew (Dolezal), great kids, and they helped build this back to where it needs to be," coach P.J. Miller said back in May. "Now, we've just got to keep building, keep working."

Scotus boys narrowly miss golf state title

The Shamrocks led by six shots after the first round of the state golf tournament at Kearney Country Club in May. Ultimately, it wasn't enough to earn the program its first title in 40 years when Wahoo Neumann was 10 strokes better on day two and took down Scotus in a playoff.

The future certainly looks bright for a group that returns all but one player that made up the varsity five at the state tournament.

"You can be disappointed with how the day ended, but as far as how the season went, we did a lot of really great things. I think people will look back on that later on, once this sting wears away, and look at what we accomplished and be proud of it," former coach Tyler Swanson said. "Only one team gets to win the last tournament. We came up a little short, but they have that history forever, they have a medal forever and they'll be a little bit hungry next year when they come back."

Lakeview wrestling finishes top three at every event

Lakeview wrestling has become one of the most consistent teams week in and week out in Class B over the past three to four years. Last year the Vikings were first or second at every tournament, other than two, where they were third.

Lakeview also won the Central Conference tournament for the second year in program history, its own home invite for the fourth year in a row and the Madison Invite for the fifth year in a row.

Andon Stenger and Austen Smith ended the year with state medals.

TEN MOMENTS FOR -'21

#10 Cecilia Arndt wins first girls golf title for Shamrocks

The Scotus girls have made it a tradition to play at state each fall. They did so again this past year for the 10th time in a row.

But not until 2021 did the Shamrocks have a gold medal in their midst. Sophomore Cecilia Arndt made that a reality when she rolled in a 20-foot par putt on 18 at Elks Country Club and won by two shots.

The Shamrocks were also the state runner-up for the fourth time ever. Perhaps most impressive of all was that Arndt put together a season that included 10 tournament victories.

When Arndt was a freshman she was ninth and the first Scotus girl to win a state medal in 13 years. Now she's a champ with two more seasons to go.

"I've just got to keep my streak going," she said back in October, grinning at the possibility of winning another title. "I've just got to keep working harder."

#9 The greatest season of football in Columbus history

Lakeview won a state title, more on that later, Scotus finished the year rated No. 6 in Class C-1 and Columbus High was back in the Class A playoffs for the second year in a row.

At Scotus, Tyler Linder and the Shamrocks started 8-0 before crosstown rival Lakeview ended the unbeaten season. Scotus won a playoff game then came up just short in a road rematch at Battle Creek. At the time it was a huge disappointment, but the season overall far exceeded expectations. Scotus hadn't been 8-0 since 1998.

At Columbus High, coach Craig Williams and his staff have found a way to be successful in Class A despite less overall talent and depth than the metro areas. Just a few years ago the Discoverers were in the midst of a schedule that included four members of the top 10. They lost most of those by large margins.

And yet, despite facing the same talent and number disparity as always, Columbus has found a formula to be competitive and give itself a chance. Had things gone right this postseason, CHS might have found itself in the semifinals.

Only three other times before this fall (2000, 2011, 2016) had all three city schools been in the postseason together.

Oh, and Scotus send tight end Garrett Oakley to Kansas State while Columbus High celebrated a Nebraska scholarship for linebacker Ernest Hausmann - the first time ever two Columbus kids have been recruited to Division I schools in the same year.

The Columbus win over Kearney and the Scotus victory against Aquinas, both at Pawnee Park, won't soon be forgotten.

#8 Isaiah Zelasney wins four state gold medals, Osceola wins team title

For the first time since 2005, there was an athlete that walked away from the state track meet with four gold medals. Osceola sophomore Isaiah Zelasney did it in May when he won the 100, 200, 400 and 1600 relay.

And he did it all in about 90 minutes on the last day of the Class D meet, capitalized by teammates helping him win his final and delivering the Bulldog boys a team championship.

Osceola sent 13 events to Omaha and won medals in seven of them. Zelasney accounted for 30 points on his own and had a hand in 40 of the 46. Mullen was third in the 1600 relay and settled for second in the team race with 37 points.

The state championship is the second in school history to go with one from 2003. Other medal winners included seventh place for Kyle Sterup in the pole vault, seventh for Winkleman in the 800 and another seventh-place medal for the 3200 relay team of Winkleman, Tannehill, Blackburn and Thad Rathjen.

"I'm coming back, hopefully, for four more golds all of the next years," Zelasney said. "But we'll just wait and see when those years come."

#7 Blayze Standley redemption

It was an accomplishment only teams like Millard South and Omaha Skutt have normally realized when Columbus High wrestling put four into the finals in 2020.

Unfortunately, not a one of them came out as the victor. One defending champ was beaten, a prior finalist suffered the same fate and a freshman had to suffer heartbreak on the biggest stage. Together with those three was Blayze Standley winning the 33rd silver medal in program history.

With a year left he rededicated himself to getting back under the lights, on TV and coming through for gold. It was a little more difficult this time - he needed a sudden victory in the semifinals to get back there - but Standley made it happen with a takedown in the final seconds of the first quarter and another with just 22 seconds left in the match.

Winning state gold is always special, but doing it for Columbus makes a wrestler near a legend. In Standley's case, his work on the mat is only part of the story.

"Like I've said in our interview before, I'd rather be remembered as a great kid, great person," Standley said after taking gold, "But, also, adding on a state championship to that feels incredible."

#6 Lakeview seniors make first Legion state tournament

Just because it's expected doesn't mean it's easy. That was the case for the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors when they brought back nearly every member of the team from one that went unbeaten in a COVID-shortened year.

That much talent on the roster made Lakeview a favorite for state, and they started that way, winning the first 11 in a row. There were a few bumps at the league tournament, but Lakeview came to state 15-2 and split four games.

There were, admittedly, perhaps some nerves in the first game. When all but two return again this summer, expectations will again be high. But the best part of the group isn't so much its talent as it is its togetherness. Players from Lakeview, Humphrey St. Francis, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Aquinas Catholic and David City make the dugout one of the most unique anywhere.

"We all know what we have to do to be successful. Every one of these guys plays his heart out every single game because we're in it together," David City's Jordan Kracl said. "I think that's what makes us a special team."

#5 Lakeview volleyball puts together another magical run

Players, coaches and fans will always wonder 'what if' about the semifinal loss to Kearney Catholic. But that's not how this group has proven its worth over the last few years - one devastating loss on the big stage isn't the legacy the Lady Vikes leave behind.

What made this group different was how it responded to the kind of loss no one ever recovers from. Granted, there tends to be a lack of motivation on both sides of a consolation game, but the Lady Vikes, once again, revealed their true colors when they went out and swept a GICC team for third that came into state with just one loss.

There was another Lakeview volleyball team in the early '80s that, based on playing for a championship in back-to-back seasons, could be said to have achieved more. But you'd be hard-pressed to find another group of Vikings, male or female, from any era, that had the kind of toughness this one did.

"It says what we've always known: that this is a high-character group of young ladies. There's nothing easy about (coming back after yesterday), and we came in and played hard because we love each other and we love the game and we're proud to represent the program," coach K.C. Belitz said. "They got after it. I'm really proud of the character we showed here."

#4 HLHF wins its second boys title in three years

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family trailed by 10 points at the start of the fourth quarter and by as much as 13 in the D-1 state championship to Howells-Dodge.

Those tuning in to watch the first of six titles that day at Pinnacle Bank Arena might have flipped the channels or left the room to do something else in the meantime. This one was wrapped up.

Not so fast. Behind a reverse layup from backup Sage Frauendorfer and nine of his game-high 24 points by Jacob Sjuts in overtime, the Bulldogs won their second state title in three years and officially established themselves as a dynasty.

"With this group, all it takes is a couple big plays and then it kind of snowballs, and there comes the momentum, and the effort picks up. They just made a lot of really good plays," coach Joe Hesse said.

#3 The Saint Francis girls, and Weidner, get a title

Allison Weidner's reputation would be intact as one of the best high school players ever in Nebraska regardless of what happened last March. But when she led Humphrey Saint Francis to an unbeaten season and a state title, it seemed only fitting.

Weidner and the Flyers lost in the state championship when she was a freshman, were beaten in the final seconds of the first round of state when she was a sophomore and again lost the state title game in her junior year.

This time she wouldn't be denied. With the help of Emma and Hannah Baumgart, Alyssa Kosch, Kaylee Stricklin, Kylee Wessel and several other support players, Weidner and the Flyers gave St. Francis its first girls title in 14 years.

Perhaps, appropriately, it wasn't easy. The Flyers trailed old nemesis Falls City Sacred Heart 45-43 with just about five minutes remaining when they went on an 11-0 run.

Weidner couldn't help but think back to the final moments the year earlier when she made an emotional promise to the Baumgarts as St. Francis watched Wynot steal away the title.

"I promised them that this year would be our year; they were crying, I was crying," she remembered. "I promised them that this would be our year, and now we're undefeated, 25-0, state champs, it feels good."

#2 Columbus High baseball makes state

No one involved will ever forget the 48 hour wait that came between taking a 6-4 lead in the 10th inning of the district final then having to wait two days to finish it off.

That's where Columbus High baseball was - on the doorstep of history for the first time since 1953 when Mother Nature asked the Discoverers to wait a little longer.

CHS took down Creighton Prep in the semifinals then were up two in extras when lightning and rain forced a postponement. Since it was a Saturday evening that meant waiting two days.

Some members of the team graduated in that time. Most tried to find ways to distract themselves, but there was little hope of that.

Columbus came back to the diamond in Lincoln, added another run and finally enjoyed its moment, delayed but well-deserved.

The play that finally made it happen - a diving catch by Tadan Bell in right field.

"Marriage and then kids, this is right up there," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "It's exciting. I'm just some guy who happened to be here in the right spot coaching. It's just amazing ... I couldn't have done it without ... the Lord just works through people. He deserves the glory because I'm just a guy coaching baseball. He put me in the right spot and gave me amazing kids to work with, and now we get to say we're the first team that got it done."

#1 Lakeview football state champs

It's a moment that matters in the history of Columbus, not just in the sports history of one of its high schools. A little more than a half century after the founding of the school, one that continues to grow and develop, and 20 years after the arrival of coach Kurt Frenzen, the Vikings reached the Promised Land.

Along the way there was a 1-2 start, a rethinking of preparation and routine, a 10-game winning streak, highs, lows and everything in between.

There was an impressive win over rival Scotus, domination at Milford, Adam Van Cleave catching long touchdown passes at Kearney Catholic and too many moments in the title game to mention: a long kickoff return, Mason Viergutz up the sideline, a Braxton Borer scoop and score, fake field goal, etc.

In the end, it was a moment whose time had come.

"We've talked about this day for a long time - ever since we were together in fourth and fifth grade. To see it finally come true for the school, for the coaches, for coach Frenzen, for everyone, it's just great," Van Cleave said "I think it's all led up to this. All the great teams before us motivated us. This is a Lakeview win, not just our year. We can bring this back to the whole school."

