3-0 hole too much for Lady Vikes

Second half goals by senior Emily Schaad put some doubt the minds of the visitors but in the end a 3-0 deficit was too much to overcome for Lakeview girls soccer in Monday's subdistrict loss to Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic.

The Eagles scored all three before the match was 10 minutes old, allowed two when the Lady Vikes had the wind advantage after halftime but also stopped a crucial penalty kick in between and sent Lakeview home for the season.

The Lady Vikes finish 6-9 and will miss out on the district final round after playing for a chance at state in each of the past five full seasons.

"We controlled the second half but just couldn't find that tying goal. It took the girls five, 10 minutes to wake up from the weather and all that. We didn't start off too hot, but we finished really good," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "We scored two in the second half and limited them to zero but had too poor of a start."

The match was played in 40-degree temperatures and a constant rain that intensified at times and pushed south over the field from a strong northern wind. The sideline area was saturated to the point of standing water at several spots.

Both teams had to endure less-than-ideal conditions, but it was Lutheran High that adapted quickest and scored three times in the first eight minutes.

Lakeview answered right after halftime on Schaad's first then did again in the 60th minute when she found the back of the net again. The Lady Vikes continued to assault the net while trying to generate the equalizer in the final 20 minutes but came up short.

In between both goals, Carly Schaad had a chance on a PK when LHNE was signaled for a hand ball in the box. But Shaad had her shot saved and might not have been 100% at that point. Earlier in the match, just after kickoff, she took an attempted pass downfield to the face and lost a tooth.

Regardless, that plus some other chances late stood out when Lakeview came up one goal short.

"My hats off to Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High. We both had to play in it but they started off better than we did," Zimmerman said. "I was proud of the girls for fighting back."

LHNE also defeated Lakeview in Columbus 3-2 on April 4 with two quick goals after halftime that broke a 1-1 tie. Monday's game was, in a way, similar to the peaks and valleys of the Lady Vikes' season.

They started 0-4 before getting to within 5-7 over the final three weeks of the season.

"We had our chances; the girls knew it," Zimmerman said. We had plenty of chances to put it in the back of the net, but that's kind of the way it's been all season."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.