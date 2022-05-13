3-0 win puts Gretna girls in title game

Last year at this time, Chace Hutchison was a soccer journalist. Now he’s got a different view of the sport, but a pretty good one.
In his first year as Gretna’s girls soccer coach, the Dragons continue to roll. Friday, they advanced to the Class B final after beating Lincoln Southwest 3-0 at Morrison Stadium.
The defending champs improved to 20-0 and finished with a 20-1 edge in shots.
Gretna opened the scoring 34 minutes.
The Silver Hawks (14-3) couldn't clear the ball on a corner kick, and junior Ava Makovicka scored on a straight-on shot from about 12 yards for a 1-0 lead.
About nine minutes into the second half, the Dragons made it 2-0 when Allison Marshall beat the keeper one-on-one on a quick breakaway. The final margin came on Julia Witt's goal with five minutes left.
People are also reading…
Hutchison, a history teacher at Gretna, had most of his previous experience as a club soccer coach. He was an assistant at Papillion-La Vista South during the COVID-19 season.
Last spring, he helped run a website that covered the state tournament — he even interviewed players and coaches.
“I was just trying to stay ready if the opportunity came, and it did,” he said
“Normally when you get a first-time head job, you’re trying to build a program. That wasn’t the case here. ... And I’m incredibly grateful for the girls because they accepted me right away and they listened to our playing style and how we want to do things and our standards.
"There’s pressure, but that’s what we want. You don’t want to be in a soccer environment where no one cares whether you win or lose.”
The Dragons, even after the graduation of Sarah Weber — who scored a Class A record 48 goals last season — have depth no program in the state can match. On Friday, they regularly subbed in several players at the same time. About 20 players logged at least 10 minutes.
“You got to play the roster that you have, and luckily we’re 24 deep,” Hutchison said “And in weather like this, especially the change from last week to this week, you got to use that depth. And our dropoff from our second line is minimal if there is one.”
Each of Gretna’s five goals at state have come from a different player, and 19 players have scored this season.
“I thought Gretna played simple and physical,” Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton said. “I think their pressure just got our eyes to drop on the ball instead of looking at options, and that happened everywhere on the field.”