4 medalists give Scotus home win

Senior Nolan Fleming posted the only score under 80, three other teammates joined him in the top 15 and Scotus Central Catholic golf raised the team trophy at its home meet Tuesday up at Elks Country Club.

Fleming shot a 7-over 79 and edged out Aquinas Catholic's Jaylin Jakub by three shots for the top spot on the leaderboard. Seth VunCannon, Mason Gonka and Nick Fleming each scored under 90 and finished inside the top 10.

Filling early half the spots in the top 10 earned Scotus a 24-shot win over Grand Island Central Catholic on a total of 333. Boone Central was sixth at 385 and Twin River totaled 408.

"We played pretty well considering the conditions. We put up a decent team score without anyone having their 'A' game," coach Bracy Vancura said. "Nolan was pretty consistent start to finish, which lead to a victory. He will tell you that his putter was ice cold and that he hit the ball really well. Once he gets his putter rolling, he is going to put together a really special round."

Fleming's round included two birdies and eight pars. Only once did he have a double. Jakub shot a 40-42 and carded an 82.

Scotus senior Seth VunCannon put together an 83, Mason Gonka shot 85 and Nick Fleming scored an 86. Rounding out the Shamrock varsity scores was Patrick Arndt's 90.

Nolan was the only member of the team, and the only player all day, to break 40 on either the front or the back.

"Seth was two bad swings away from shooting 79 as well, so he did some really good things," VanCura said. "I was really proud of the round Mason put together. He has improved each day this spring, and there are a lot of really good rounds in his future."

VunCannon tied for third but lost the scorecard playoff and was fourth. He and had a 43 on the front but was three shots better on the back thanks to an Eagle on No. 13. He had two double bogeys on the front, doubled 10 but then rolled in three pars, three bogeys and the eagled on the other eight holes.

Gonka tied for seventh, and like VunCannon, lost on the scorecard tiebreaker and was eighth. He put together a 41-44. He had three birdies on one through three, three straight bogeys then finished seven, eight and nine bogey, par, bogey. After a par on two of the first three on the back nine he had a double and four bogeys on 14 through 18.

Nick Fleming was ninth on a pair of 43s. He had a double on the front and the back to go with six total pars. Arndt shot 46-44 and overcame two triples.

"Nick didn't have his best round, and he just needs to believe in his talents and not get down on himself," Vancura said. "Patrick has battled some illness recently and battled all 18 holes. We will get him back on track next week before the Lakeview Invite next Thursday.

Boone Central had three players break 100 in Thane Hardwick (91), Calvin Webster (93) and Carsten Bird (99). Twin River's Aiden Cuba posted the best score for the Titans with a 98.

Although the Scotus varsity five is essentially entrenched in the lineup, the JV team was solid once again and in position to step up should any of the five falter. The Shamrocks' second team shot 410 and was better than five other varsity teams in the standings. Carter Nickeson had the best SCC JV score on a round of 98 and tied 37th place.

