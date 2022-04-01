A lot to like in Scotus girls 1-0 road win at Blair

Izzie Kadavy scored the first of her varsity career, Faith Weber made the biggest save of hers and the Scotus Central Catholic girls moved above .500 for the first time this season in a 3-2 win Thursday at Blair.

Kadavy, an Aquinas Catholic student playing in the first year of a soccer co-op between the two schools took a pass from junior Libbie Brezenski from just outside the penalty area and lofted a shot to her right that took a bounce off the grass and found the far corner.

Weber, who finished with five saves, had made a stop on a breakaway just moments later.

Those two plays plus stronger possession and passing in the midfield earned the praise of coach Kristie Brezenski who said her team likely played its best match of the season. The win improved Scotus to 3-2 ahead of a rematch with 2-4 Lakeview on Friday at Central Community College-Columbus.

"We actually played the entire game. Toward the end after we scored, (I told them), 'We have to find feet, we have to possess, we have to connect passes,' and we did it," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "In the last couple of games we made some dumb decisions, passed it in the middle of the field and got beat. Today we played a full game. It was a good step."

Kadavy notched the only goal on what initially looked like a desperate attempt simply to get a shot off. When the ball arrived from Brezenski she had space, but only a foot or two from a collapsing back line that sent all four Blair defenders on her position.

She settled down a bouncing pass with her left foot, went to her left to create an angle around the defense, turned the corner and let it fly. The keeper had come off her line when it looked like Kadavy might beat the defense for a wide-open chance and was caught moving the wrong direction.

"She knows what she's doing. She's played a lot of soccer. She didn't have a great touch the first couple of games, but we've really been practicing that and not to let the other girls push her off the ball," coach Brezenski said. "We told her to go in there and go hit some people today, and she was really tough."

Kadavy had the goal, but credit for the victory was shared by all, Brezenski said. Blair was content to mostly send long passes up the field whether by through ball or over the top. The defense, especially senior Kate Maguire gobbled up all of those loose balls and sent them away from danger.

There were a few shots from distance that had Weber diving for a save, but Blair never sustained anything in the attacking zone.

"Everybody played well. Halle Langan, a senior, hasn't got a lot of playing time, but she played her heart out today," coach Brezenski said. "Maysa (Kuhl) and Ella (Hash) in the midfield, along with Emma (Brezenski) they controlled the midfield, and my defense, everybody played really well."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

