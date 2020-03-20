A new sense of seriousness

Miksch was the only one to pick up a victory at state last season when she and CHS graduate Aspen Luebbe scored a victory in the No. 1 doubles bracket.

Jones was seeded 12th going into the tournament, but drew an opponent from Kearney who was next in line for a seed. Jones ended up losing the match 6-3, 6-2.

"We had a pretty solid last season overall," Licari said. "We lost three varsity players from last year, good players, but I think we had some quality at the top of our JV roster last year. We also had Becca Hazlett, who probably would have been in the mix for a varsity spot, but got injured at the beginning of the year last year and didn’t participate at all last season. We’re looking forward to a pretty good season this year. I think the outlook is pretty good."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the returning fire power and a more focused approach, CHS is setting high goals.

Given their schedule, the Discoverers feels like they should be very competitive in all their duals.