A new sense of seriousness

Columbus high girls tennis is coming into the season with a sense of seriousness that head coach Dave Licari hasn't seen in a while.
Though afternoons at Pawnee were never exactly a free for all with tennis not the main focus, Licari said that so far this season there's been a change in body language and work ethic.
The Discoverers lost three varsity players from last year's squad but bring back three with state experience including one who earned a victory at state.
"I know that for sure this season already, the girls are having fun like they always do, which is great, which is part of it, but I can clearly see with our upper girls just a little more motivation," Licari said.
"You can just see it. I can see it in their movement, just watching them warming up. They’re talking about whatever they talk about. When we start hitting they’re on their toes a little more than past groups. They’re a little more serious."
The three state participants returning are senior Melanie Jones, who competed at No. 2 singles last year, and doubles competitors senior Emily Miksch and junior Addi Duranski.
Miksch was the only one to pick up a victory at state last season when she and CHS graduate Aspen Luebbe scored a victory in the No. 1 doubles bracket.
Jones was seeded 12th going into the tournament, but drew an opponent from Kearney who was next in line for a seed. Jones ended up losing the match 6-3, 6-2.
"We had a pretty solid last season overall," Licari said. "We lost three varsity players from last year, good players, but I think we had some quality at the top of our JV roster last year. We also had Becca Hazlett, who probably would have been in the mix for a varsity spot, but got injured at the beginning of the year last year and didn’t participate at all last season. We’re looking forward to a pretty good season this year. I think the outlook is pretty good."
With the returning fire power and a more focused approach, CHS is setting high goals.
Given their schedule, the Discoverers feels like they should be very competitive in all their duals.
"I think with our dual schedule, there is no reason why we shouldn’t win most of our duals," Licari said. "You never know what might happen. You could have a bad day. We should be really competitive in all our duals. As far as tournaments, the Milliard West Invite will be a tough tournament, but it will be needed because you have to play quality competition for state seeding."
After falling in the first round for the state tournament last year, Jones is hoping to garner another seed, pick up at least a win and make a run on the bracket.
"My goal is definitely to try and get seeded again this year," she said. "It would really be a great opportunity again; just to make it farther than last year. Last year, I kind of got stopped on the first one; maybe keep going and winning some more.
"The girl that I played was good competition. I beat her the year before. I knew I could beat her again, but at state you have to keep your good mindset going."
Duranski and Miksch will make up the No. 1 singles team this year.
Despite not being on the same doubles squad last year, they're confident in a successful season.
"We would like to go and win conference again. Last year we won," Duranski said. "We also want to make it to the second day of state. We just need to work on communication and being very aggressive because a lot of those teams have a lot of experience, and we just need to make sure we’re on top of them at the start."
