A taste of both extremes: Scotus boys lick Lakeview, humbled by Columbus

It was one of those days where the highest of the highs went to the lowest of the lows within just a few hours.

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer started the 2022 season with a dominant 10-0 win over Lakeview and looked like one of the best teams in the state. Just about two hours later SCC barely mustered a shot and appeared average at best in a 6-0 loss to Columbus High later that same afternoon on Saturday at Wilderness Park.

The win included a record-setting performance by a newcomer, goals by four different players and points for seven members of the roster. In the loss, Scotus mustered just four shots on goal.

At the end of the season, the two matches might prove to be the opposite ends of the spectrum. Overall, the day was a reminder not to put too much stock in one result.

"You're never as good as you look or as bad as you look," coach P.J. Miller said. "That sums it up; there were some good things in the CHS match, too."

Most of the good things came against Lakeview when sophomore Jose Cruz put six in the back of the net and set the single-game Scotus record. He was one of four goal scorers that included the first of the year for seniors Chance Bailey and Carson Czarnick and the first of his career for junior Alex Zoucha.

Czarnick scored twice and assisted on another. Bailey put one past the catcher and had five helpers. Zoucha had an assist to go with his goal. Assists also went to Blake Wemhoff, Ted Fehringer and Joseph Cornwell.

Scotus scored seven times before halftime then ended it early on the mercy rule when the Shamrocks added three more in the second half. Cruz, who scored multiple goals in seven matches last year for Schuyler, didn't take long to translate that success from one shade of green to another.

"It was good to see," Miller said. "He was in the right spots at the right time."

The win was the third straight shutout for the Scotus boys over Lakeview and the largest win since a 9-0 shutout in 2015.

But just as quickly as Scotus built some momentum in the offensive showcase win over Lakeview, the Shamrocks had the tables turned on them against the Discoverers.

CHS senior Blake Thompson scored his first goal in three years at 20 minutes of the match and started a three-goal finish to the first half that had the Discoverers leading 3-0 at the break. When Kay Ortiz came out and made it 4-0 before the second half was a minute old, dreams of a dramatic comeback were quickly dashed.

"We knew going into it the talent they had and we knew we had to play flawless, and the first five minutes we did," Miller said. "We had a shot on goal and it looked promising, then their talent kind of took over."

Scotus was without sophomore Frank Fehringer in either match. He scored 16 goals last season and led the team in scoring. His absence didn't matter against Lakeview. Facing CHS, perhaps he and Cruz could have opened things up more, but that likely only would have had a minimal impact on a 6-0 match.

Scotus was in a similar situation a year ago when it defeated Lakeview 4-0 to start the season then suffered through a 7-0 defeat to Gretna the same day. The Sharmocks were 1-3 and 4-6 before rebounding for a 12-7 season and a trip to state.

Miller hopes the early embarrassment to CHS can be an identical lesson to the 7-0 one at the hands of Gretna last spring.

Scotus is back on the field Tuesday at Central Community College-Columbus in a rematch with Lakeview.

"They know they've got a long ways to go, he said, "and they've got work to do."

