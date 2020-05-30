Abby Gerber: Denied a storybook ending, CHS senior focuses on future

"I've had other kids come in with injuries who either take the season off or hang around as a student manager. She was the one looking for, ‘Well, what can I still do?’ Bozarth said. "When we came up with some ridiculous ideas of sitting in a chair every single day and throwing just with the upper body, she came and she did that every day without complaint."

Gerber was out on a chair or on a bucket at the practice field throwing rather than waiting and watching. It was an experience that was frustrating at the time but one that proved to be beneficial in the long run. Having tasted some success in junior high, Gerber said the injury forced her to reconsider her form rather than always thinking ahead to the next mark.

Later in the season, she was cleared to compete and, thanks to a weak district, qualified for state. That seemed impossible just weeks earlier. And while she was 16th out of 16 in Omaha, she at least had the experience of Burke Stadium and understood the nerves.

She's been back there every year since, coming up just under nine inches short of Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier for the 2019 state shot put championship. Gerber also qualified in the discus last year.