Abby Gerber: Denied a storybook ending, CHS senior focuses on future

There were so many reasons to be excited for Columbus High senior Abby Gerber this spring.
Following a runner-up state finish in the shot put as a junior, she entered the season among the favorites for state gold. With the current record holder at her side, Gerber also had the chance to break an 18-year-old school mark. And while all of that would be meaningful, the chance to enjoy it with three other senior teammates made the past few months potentially the most enjoyable time of her life.
Then all of it fell by the wayside.
Yet, 2020 isn't the first time Gerber has had everything taken away. An injury before her freshman year of school threatened to derail the start of a career filled with promise. Now at the end of the varsity portion of that career, Gerber is again taking a step back and trying to make the best of a bad situation.
Her determination and resolve three years ago put her in position to build for a memorable senior season that didn't happen. Perhaps this most recent setback will put her in position for college accolades and achievements that were stolen away in high school.
"The past year, I've kind of been in a slump, I haven't been in a groove. I needed a new mindset and to look at things differently. This situation has helped me find that," she said. "I need to stop waiting around and push myself harder today instead of saying, ‘I’ll do that tomorrow,’ because I don't know if I’m going to get a tomorrow to practice."
Gerber showed promise in the shot put as early as elementary school when she was regularly beating the boys on track and field day. As she moved into middle school and began competing at junior high meets, Gerber was winning almost every time out.
As impressive as that was, she didn't spend much time pondering her success. Though she wasn't even yet old enough to drive, Gerber had a mature approach to throwing. A win was a win, but posting a better mark was the goal.
“You sit there, and you get one thing, and it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanted that for so long,’ and you finally get it and it becomes, ‘Well, what if I can get more?’ Gerber said. "I don’t know. I just wanted more."
But more had to wait.
During her freshman season of softball, she developed a cyst on her knee that was gradually growing larger. It wasn't so much painful as it was bothersome. She had to stop every half hour and stretch out. When she saw a doctor she found out her meniscus had torn. Gerber didn't know when or how or could even guess about either.
Months later, coming off surgery, Columbus High throws coach Jeni Bozarth was full of anticipation for this freshman she had heard so much about. Then that freshman showed up to the first day of practice with a bum knee, in the middle of rehab.
Although Bozarth would have to wait to see Gerber's abilities as a thrower, she didn't have to wait to see the championship mindset.
"I've had other kids come in with injuries who either take the season off or hang around as a student manager. She was the one looking for, ‘Well, what can I still do?’ Bozarth said. "When we came up with some ridiculous ideas of sitting in a chair every single day and throwing just with the upper body, she came and she did that every day without complaint."
Gerber was out on a chair or on a bucket at the practice field throwing rather than waiting and watching. It was an experience that was frustrating at the time but one that proved to be beneficial in the long run. Having tasted some success in junior high, Gerber said the injury forced her to reconsider her form rather than always thinking ahead to the next mark.
Later in the season, she was cleared to compete and, thanks to a weak district, qualified for state. That seemed impossible just weeks earlier. And while she was 16th out of 16 in Omaha, she at least had the experience of Burke Stadium and understood the nerves.
She's been back there every year since, coming up just under nine inches short of Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier for the 2019 state shot put championship. Gerber also qualified in the discus last year.
It all led up to this season where Columbus and Southwest were set to be in the field together in several meets, and together in Columbus for the district meet. Bozarth could hardly contain her excitement for seeing the head-to-head battle play out between the two all spring long.
She was also anxious to find out if Gerber could break her old shot put record. Bozarth, also a four-time state champion, joked about not wanting to see it fall, but if it had to be, there was no one she'd rather relinquish it to than Gerber.
Bozarth also had three other seniors - Taylor Umstead, Kylie Vrba and Osmunda Izaguirre-Reyes - who, with Gerberg, had formed a team within a team over the past few years. There was a chance to send more members to state than just one.
Bozarth has run into some of them around town but the group hasn't spent any time together since the final practice during spring break in early March.
“It was so exciting thinking we could send multiple throwers to state in the same year. We were so looking forward to that," Bozarth said. "I have never seen a group of seniors take control of things the way these four girls did."
Gerber is still training. She spends time running and doing bodyweight exercises based on programs sent to her by her future coach at Concordia, Ed McLaughlin. Bozarth and her will also likely work together over the summer.
Sadly, Gerber won't have a storybook ending. The rest of the CHS roster is young and without an obvious athletes of Gerber's caliber. But while her name might never be on the record board, Bozarth believes, more importantly, Gerber's standard can live on for those willing to dedicate themselves in a similar way.
"She's got a great personality and a great attitude for training. She's very coachable and she's very easy to coach from the standpoint of, not just I tell you to do something and you do it. She's willing to try weird things out of her comfort zone that other athletes often just won't," Bozarth said. "She's always had just a big competitive spirit. ...Abby threw well in practice but you were always excited to see her compete in a meet because she always threw longer. She was always willing to do whatever it took."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
