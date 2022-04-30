Abby Haynes scores decisive goal, sends Columbus to district final

Columbus High freshman Abby Haynes has looked like anything but a rookie in her first year of varsity. Haynes scored in the first two matches of her career and finished the season as the Discoverers leading scorer with 20 goals and 20 points.

Yet, as big as her contributions were to a roster with scoring questions, her biggest came in Saturday's A-5 district semifinal against Omaha Central. Haynes scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 final that sends CHS to the district final for the first time in four years.

"We had a great result. Our girls fought hard the entire time. We kept a level of intensity that we needed almost the entire game," Columbus head coach Zack Wayman said. "There were a few spurts where they had control, but I was really proud of them, especially the second half. We played really well in the second half."

The winds favored Omaha Central in the first half when the Eagles controlled most of the possession. In the 21st minute, Central had numerous opportunities to get a shot off in the box, but the Discoverers were able to block the shots and clear the ball away from danger.

The breakthrough came in the final minutes of the first half when sophomore Carly Gaedeke sent a cross to a sprinting Haynes. The Eagles goalkeeper came off her line to play the ball, but Haynes won the race and scored a tap-in goal into an empty net.

"It started off with really good pressure on our defense. We forced the ball back. We attacked the gaps really quickly. We always talk about - Carly (Gaedeke) got it wide, we've got to fill middle just in case," Wayman said. "You never know what's going to happen. Carly hit it, hung up in the wind, curled out a little bit and Abby was in a perfect spot to get it exactly where she needs to be."

Haynes said passing and communication were keys for success given the weather conditions.

"I saw Carly go at it and I knew she can go get it," Haynes said. "I waited for hers and I thought she had it and I just tapped it in for her."

In the second half, Columbus High had the wind advantage and controlled the match. The Discoverers pressed Omaha Central on goal kicks, forcing numerous bad Eagle passes in the Columbus attacking end. The Discoverers had a header off a flip throw in the 52nd minute that went just wide. The Discoverers also had one corner and two free kicks.

Central had a cross in the opening minute of the second half that went through the box untouched. The Eagles' best chance for an equalizer in the second half was in the 67th minute. Central had a free kick that was punched out by Discoverers goalkeeper Addi Heule. In a congested penalty area, Columbus cleared the ball away and relieved the pressure.

Although Columbus failed to add to the advantage, a goal just before half into the win provided a major edge. CHS could afford to be more defensive in the final 40 minutes and let the cold, rain and wind work in its favor.

"It gives you a huge momentum boost. If you go in 0-0, there's still some nerves that we've got to get a goal, but getting that goal just kind of gets you a huge relief," he said. "I think it let the girls play a little bit more free in the second half, which allowed us to play really well."

Saturday marked Columbus' first postseason win in exactly three years when it defeated Lakeview in a Class B subdistrict match.

"It feels amazing (to advance)," Haynes said. "We all worked together. The defenders were strong, midfielders - we just worked amazing together."

Columbus will travel to face Lincoln East in a district final at a day and time to be determined. Lincoln East defeated Lincoln Northeast 3-0 on Saturday. The two squads squared off on April 9 in Lincoln, a match the Spartans won 2-1. Haynes scored the lone goal for Columbus.

"Keep doing what we've always done all season and that's get better, improve, play with the intensity we need to. We competed really well against both opponents we played whether its (Lincoln) East or Northeast," Wayman said. "We're looking forward to whoever we play. It's a chance to go to state, so you don't get those opportunities very often, so we're going to take it and have fun with it."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

