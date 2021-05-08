After 68 years, what's a few days more

Columbus High baseball hasn't been to the state tournament since the Eisenhower administration.

So, after 68 years, what's a few more days? The Discoverers will find out Monday afternoon when they return to Lincoln leading Lincoln East in the district final and three outs away from ending a drought that's lasted just 10 years shorter than Eisenhower's entire life span.

Columbus is ahead of East 6-4 in the 10th with the bases loaded and two outs when the two teams will resume play at 4:30 p.m. at Den Hartog Field. Lightning then rain suspended the game and denied Columbus the finish generations of Discoverer fans have been looking for.

CHS is in that position after scoring four in the top of the first then two in the 10th.

Catcher Brent Beard singled with two on to make it 1-0, Sam Kwapnioski sent a one-out liner to center and made it 2-0. A fielder's choice off the bat of Jarrett Bell made it 4-0.

East cut the lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the second when two-out walks and a single were cleared off the bases with a three-run triple. The Spartans tied it in the fourth on two walks, a hit batter and a sac fly.

Neither team threatened again until several wild sequences took place starting in the seventh.

