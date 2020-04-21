After a decade with 'Rocks, Coulter ready to lead his own program

There probably isn't a scenario or a situation Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball assistant Wade Coulter and head coach Jarrod Ridder haven't experienced together over the past decade.
Heck, with classrooms that have been adjacent to one another the last six years, there's little the two haven't experienced together the last 10 years either personally or professionally.
To the Ridder children, Coulter is known simply as Uncle Wade.
When next season arrives Uncle Wade will no longer be on the Shamrock bench or right next door in the building. The CHS grad, who's only ever had one other teaching job, took the open girls basketball head coaching position at Lincoln Lutheran last week.
Coulter saw the Scotus job initially as a three to four-year chance to learn and establish himself before moving on.
The program and culture he helped build alongside Ridder included a lot of success and became the reason he stayed. Although moving to his own program is long overdue, the program and the culture make it hard to say goodbye.
"That's falling in love with the process and falling in love with the people. I love Jarrod like a brother," Coulter said. "We've been in it together. We built up the youth program together. We had talent and wanted to keep putting in that work, seeing what it turned into. I wanted to keep making that investment."
Coulter is a Columbus High graduate who went on to play football at Peru State. In the fall semester before college graduation, he student-taught with current Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka and was on the football staff of current CHS head coach Craig Williams.
Though it was a brief stint, Coulter had established connections back in his hometown.
But before an opportunity arose back in Columbus, he spent a year in Omaha at Saint Wenceslaus teaching, but not yet coaching. Former Scotus Athletic Director Gary Puetz called Coulter up one day to offer him an assistant basketball job and he jumped at the chance.
Ridder was the girls freshman coach at the time. He was elevated to head coach the next year when Coulter arrived, and the two have shared the Scotus sideline ever since.
"At this point, he's family," Ridder said. "All the success we've had, we don't have it without him. He's done a tremendous job of being a friend, being a colleague and challenging me and our kids to be better. We've done a lot of things in our program that wouldn't have been possible if he hadn't been there."
Though there was no teaching position when Coulter accepted Puetz's offer, he figured with his connections in Columbus, he'd find one eventually. If he didn't right away, substitute teaching was fine with him also.
Growing up a multi-sport athlete with three brothers, there was competition at school, in sports and at home. He wanted to become a coach for the same reason he became a teacher: being part of the process of helping young people grow.
“Just like teaching, it’s the learning process. I just enjoy that and appreciate that, watching kids grow and learn on a daily basis," he said. That’s really fulfilling to me."
He and Ridder had their own process to go through when the two took over Shamrock basketball in 2009-10. Scotus had made eight trips to state and won four championships by that point when Coulter joined the tradition.
Thankfully, former coach and legend John Petersen was there to lean on.
"The fact it was with Jarrod as a new guy coming in, it was a chance to kind of grow up together," Coulter said. "We were both really lucky to have John Petersen as a mentor. That’s a Mount Rushmore of coaching in Nebraska right there. That’s George Washington.
Coulter and Scotus were back at state in 2012 after the program had gone eight years without a trip to Lincoln. SCC was there again in 2017 and won a state championship in 2018.
The circumstances of that title included so many must-have moments it's unlikely Coulter will experience anything like it ever again. Perhaps the most must-have was the district final win over Lincoln Christian.
Christian had beaten Scotus by 13 in the conference tournament weeks earlier and had won seven in a row against the Shamrocks. Though SCC was 18-5 at that point, Pierce upset undefeated Ord and took away a wildcard entry to the state tournament that Scotus had all but assumed it had in hand.
Coulter and the Shamrocks found out about the upset when the district final was delayed a half-hour after Grace Odbert went down with a torn ACL.
Scotus found a way by a point in overtime and made a run to its fifth state championship.
Though he may never have as dramatic of a run to a title, Coulter is looking to make another, this time as the one in charge. Uncle Wade is now a Warrior.
"They've got a young, athletic, hungry roster, which is kind of what I am as a coach," he said. "I think that will be a perfect mix."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
