After a decade with 'Rocks, Coulter ready to lead his own program

Growing up a multi-sport athlete with three brothers, there was competition at school, in sports and at home. He wanted to become a coach for the same reason he became a teacher: being part of the process of helping young people grow.

“Just like teaching, it’s the learning process. I just enjoy that and appreciate that, watching kids grow and learn on a daily basis," he said. That’s really fulfilling to me."

He and Ridder had their own process to go through when the two took over Shamrock basketball in 2009-10. Scotus had made eight trips to state and won four championships by that point when Coulter joined the tradition.

Thankfully, former coach and legend John Petersen was there to lean on.

"The fact it was with Jarrod as a new guy coming in, it was a chance to kind of grow up together," Coulter said. "We were both really lucky to have John Petersen as a mentor. That’s a Mount Rushmore of coaching in Nebraska right there. That’s George Washington.

Coulter and Scotus were back at state in 2012 after the program had gone eight years without a trip to Lincoln. SCC was there again in 2017 and won a state championship in 2018.