After a season of growth, Discoverers tennis enters fall with new mentality

Columbus High boys tennis went through the wringer last season with a mostly inexperienced group, battling in some tough competition in invites.

The Discoverers hope that experience gained last year pays off as they look to the next step as a team with four state qualifiers returning this year.

"We had a lot of guys on the varsity squad that had never played at the varsity level, so it was all about getting that experience at the top level," Columbus head coach Scott Bethune said. "The top players in the state, those big invites, what it's like to play in that, so I would say last season overall, we didn't have a lot of a big team success. We had individual success with each player throughout the season, but overall our goal is to just build off that experience, build off of our offseason and then improve in every aspect we had last year."

The biggest growth, Bethune said he's seen, is just the overall improvement of the players, like their fundamentals, footwork and hitting skills. Among the players returning is junior Carter Goc. He paired with Alex Zoucha in No. 2 doubles at state last year.

"Between just hitting the ball, his fundamentals, his mental, he's grown so much and I've seen that in other players, too. I see that confidence more than I did last year," Bethune said. "I'm anxious to get them into competition against guys other than their own teammates to see how that confidence in their game comes out. I think that confidence is going to take them to that next level."

Bethune said Goc has been taking lessons and that he plays tennis any opportunity he can, which is proving dividends through the first week of practice.

"I've been taking lessons and working on serving, all my groundstrokes, volleying, footwork," Goc said. "Just getting better. Just improving."

Goc was named one of the team captains for this season. Although he's not a vocal leader, he does lead by example.

"He plays hard and the younger kids see how he plays and they want to kind of mirror what he does, so he sets a great example of just by what he does on the court day in and day out," Bethune said. "They see that. They know that it's serious and you can take it serious if you want to get to that next level. He shows that day in and day out."

In addition to Goc and Zoucha returning, last year's state No. 1 doubles pairing of Bohden Jedlicka and Blake Wemhoff return for their senior seasons. Also newcomers Alan Estrada and Carter Trebac will look to make an impact for the Discoverers this season.

"He's (Jedlicka) one of our top players with Carter (Goc), so he's been playing during the summer as well. He's one of those guys that are universal too. He's played singles for us, but also at the end of the season last year playing doubles with Blake Wemhoff," Bethune said. "We might play them at doubles, but those guys can also step into a singles role as well.

"Alan Estrada has been playing a lot this summer. He's a junior and he's going to step possibly into this varsity role. Carter Trebac was also a member last year and Alex Zoucha is also returning as a senior letter winner from last year, so we just got a lot of guys that are back. That's just exciting because they got another year to build off of it."

The two singles spots are up for grabs. Bethune said he and the coaching staff have an idea of who's going to fill those spots, but it's fluid and things can change during the season.

"The singles role is hard. Doubles, you've got a partner to work with and talk with. Singles you're kind of out there on your own, so it takes a real strong mentality to be a single player," Bethune said. "You can have the groundstrokes, but if you don't have that mentality when you make mistakes, just regroup and go, it's going to be tough for you. We're looking for those guys that can just go out there on the court, win or lose play hard and just take that mental game and just stay stable with it."

Goc said the key to succeeding in singles is to stay mentally strong and keep playing every point.

"Just the mental game," Goc said. "It's just key to winning matches because if you don't, if you lose your temper, it just all goes downhill."

A key for success this season is staying consistent throughout the season and not getting too high or too low.

"The effort they put in week one, we got to continue that effort all the way through the season. We can't just take a lapse. The season is so short. We just got to keep going and going and going," Bethune said. "Even if you have success, they still got to get after it. You can win an invite and say OK we're at the top of the world, but you got to keep going with that.

"The key is just keeping the foot on the pedal and keep grinding every single day because it's only eight or nine weeks in a season, so it goes fast so we just got to keep going."

The Discoverers open the season on Aug. 25 at Grand Island. It'll compete in two invites and two duals in the first eight days of the season. Its first invite is Aug. 26 at the Lincoln Northwest Invite.

"We've done a lot of work training and stuff to get ready for this upcoming season because it's going to come upon us really fast," Bethune said. "Competition's coming real soon, so we're getting at it. We're swinging the rackets and getting after it."