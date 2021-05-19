After early stumble, Zelasney still aiming at multiple golds

"I was just trying to slow down, caught my foot and took a nice slide," he said about his early stumble. "Maybe there were some nerves, but now they're out; I'm ready."

Valish entered the pole vault competition at 9 feet even, hit that mark on the first try and did the same at 9-6 and 10 foot. She came up short on three tries at 10-6 and settled for second to Samantha Schemper of Loomis.

"I was hoping for a PR, but I was really nervous. I was expecting bad weather but a good environment. I saw that I was ranked fourth after districts, but with my PR of 10-4, I was hoping for second," Valish said. "I was really happy with second."

The vaulters immediately in front of and behind Valish are both seniors. After not quite hitting her best mark and recognizing she has the top returning mark in the field had her thinking ahead to next May.

"My mind is already there," she said. "I'm so excited."

The 3200 relay team of Winkleman, Tim Tannehill, Thad Rathjen and Xavier Blackburn came to the line in 8:40.30 and won a seventh-place medal by more than a second ahead of eighth place. That group ran 8:58.51 at home in the district meet last week.