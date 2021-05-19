After early stumble, Zelasney still aiming at multiple golds

OMAHA - Osceola sophomore Isaiah Zelasney had an inauspicious start to his first state track and field meet on Wednesday in Omaha.
Warming up for the 100-meter dash in the southwest corner of the track, he made a practice run on his start from the blocks, slowed down after about 10 meters then slipped and fell.
Rookie nerves? No, he said, just a fluke. Zelasney went on to win his heat in the event and sweep the day with wins in his heat during the 200 and 400 as well.
He heads to three finals on Thursday back at Burke Stadium looking to make it a four-gold-medal day. Zelasney is also a part of the Bulldogs' 1600-meter relay that starts in lane eight of the second heat on Thursday.
Zelasney's performance highlighted a day that included a silver medal for Mae Valish in the pole vault and seventh place for the boys 3200 relay.
"I came out here not seeded the best because my district times weren't the best, but coming in, I know who I am, I know what I can run," Zelasney said. "I'm here; that's all that matters."
Zelasney qualified for the 100 finals at 11.17 seconds - second best in the field. His 200 time of 22.59 was also second. He came to the line in the 400 at 50.69 and goes to finals with the best mark of the eight qualifiers.
"I was just trying to slow down, caught my foot and took a nice slide," he said about his early stumble. "Maybe there were some nerves, but now they're out; I'm ready."
Valish entered the pole vault competition at 9 feet even, hit that mark on the first try and did the same at 9-6 and 10 foot. She came up short on three tries at 10-6 and settled for second to Samantha Schemper of Loomis.
"I was hoping for a PR, but I was really nervous. I was expecting bad weather but a good environment. I saw that I was ranked fourth after districts, but with my PR of 10-4, I was hoping for second," Valish said. "I was really happy with second."
The vaulters immediately in front of and behind Valish are both seniors. After not quite hitting her best mark and recognizing she has the top returning mark in the field had her thinking ahead to next May.
"My mind is already there," she said. "I'm so excited."
The 3200 relay team of Winkleman, Tim Tannehill, Thad Rathjen and Xavier Blackburn came to the line in 8:40.30 and won a seventh-place medal by more than a second ahead of eighth place. That group ran 8:58.51 at home in the district meet last week.
No other Bulldogs were able to make finals or earn a medal. Alexx Winkleman came closest in the 400 when he was ninth at 52.91 seconds - .02 behind Alex Pierce for the last entry into finals.
In addition to Zelasney in his three finals on Thursday, Kyle Sterup in the pole vault, Zoey Walker in the high jump, Alexx Winkleman in the 800 and the boys 800 relay will all be on the schedule.
"My goal is to walk away with four golds," Zelasney said. "It could be impossible, but I want to make it possible."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.