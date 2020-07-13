Albion and Twin River split Sunday games

Albion's Sam Grape and David Miller combined to allow only one run in a 12-1 Albion Post #162 Juniors win over Twin River on Sunday in Silver Creek.
The seniors game was a reversal of the script as Twin River's Wes Graham and Dana Hobbs finished with three hits each and three other Titans accounted for multiple hits.
The offensive surge led Twin River to avenge the Juniors' loss in a 12-10 win.
ALBION JUNIORS 12, TWIN RIVER JUNIORS 1: Albion got off to a hot start right away, scoring two runs in the top of the first when James Fogleman doubled in a run. Fogleman scored later in the inning on one of four errors by Twin River.
"We played well in the Juniors game," Albion head coach Andy Bird said. " (We) got good production at the plate and good pitching and defense. All in all, we came ready to play and the kids did what we were expecting on the field to get the win. The top half of our line up scored nine of our runs, and the middle was able to drive runs in, led by James Fogleman."
The visitors opened the floodgates in the second, scoring five runs off of singles by Fogleman and Grape, two walks, a hit batter, another Twin River error and Whalen Rother stealing home base.
Fogleman scored once again in the fourth off a pitching error.
Albion scored three more in the fifth off three walks and singles by Kyle Preister and Trent Patzel to take a 12-0 lead.
Twin River mustered one run in the bottom of the fifth after a single by Mason Viergutz, two walks and a hit batter.
Fogleman finished the night with two hits, including a double, three runs and four RBIs.
Grape started on the mound for Albion and received the win for his three-inning performance. He allowed no runs on five hits and struck out two batters while walking none.
Miller pitched the final two innings and allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out two.
TWIN RIVER SENIORS 12, ALBION SENIORS 10: Twin River wasted no time lighting up the scoreboard.
The Titans scored three in the first, three in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Albion struggled to find its offense early in the game, only putting one run on the board through the first three innings. But, the gears started clicking in the fourth as the visitors generated six runs to close the gap to 9-7.
Albion kept Twin River scoreless in the fifth and took a 10-9 lead in the top of the sixth before losing it in the bottom of the inning.
"In the Seniors game, Twin River really hit the ball well," Bird said. "It seemed like they just kept finding holes, and that made it really hard to keep them from scoring runs. I was really proud of how the boys kept fighting and clawed back into the game to take the lead late. We just couldn’t hold down their offense to snatch up the win."
Wes Graham picked up the win on the mound for Twin River. He pitched the final 3 and 1/3 innings allowing no earned runs on six hits while striking out four batters and walking none.
Fogleman singled in a run to give Albion a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Twin River responded with four singles and a double by Dana Hobbs.
Three more Titans singled in the second and Chase Buhl doubled in two runs.
The two third-inning runs came via an error, a walk, a Hobbs single and a sacrifice fly by Buhl.
Singles by Seth Wright, Preister and Grape along with four walks led to Albion scoring six in the fourth.
Tony Jarecki doubled in two in the fourth to extend the lead for Twin River, but a leadoff double by Ryan Kramer and consecutive two-out singles by Calvin Webster, Wright and Preister gave Albion a 10-9 lead.
The lead didn't last long as Graham doubled in two runs to tie the game, and Conner Oberhauser singled in two runs to give Twin River the lead for good.
Albion's hopes of one more late rally fell short after a pop out, ground out and fly out ended the inning.
"I thought the bats looked better than they have all year," Twin River Seniors assistant coach Dustyn Stortzum said. "Up and down the lineup we were firing off on all cylinders. Wes Graham came into relief and was able to keep us in the game. I'm also really happy with the way some of the young guys played.
"We had to play a couple younger guys, and they stepped up to the challenge because we had some Senior players gone. Caleb Peterson, the Junior's first baseman, started in place of Kyle Sterup and had a heck of a game with a couple hits and an RBI."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!