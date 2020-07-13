Albion and Twin River split Sunday games

Albion struggled to find its offense early in the game, only putting one run on the board through the first three innings. But, the gears started clicking in the fourth as the visitors generated six runs to close the gap to 9-7.

Albion kept Twin River scoreless in the fifth and took a 10-9 lead in the top of the sixth before losing it in the bottom of the inning.

"In the Seniors game, Twin River really hit the ball well," Bird said. "It seemed like they just kept finding holes, and that made it really hard to keep them from scoring runs. I was really proud of how the boys kept fighting and clawed back into the game to take the lead late. We just couldn’t hold down their offense to snatch up the win."

Wes Graham picked up the win on the mound for Twin River. He pitched the final 3 and 1/3 innings allowing no earned runs on six hits while striking out four batters and walking none.

Fogleman singled in a run to give Albion a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Twin River responded with four singles and a double by Dana Hobbs.