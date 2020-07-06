Albion Juniors score 13 runs in victory, Twin river takes advantage of errors in Seniors game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Twin River American Legion Seniors took advantage of six errors by Albion and put up 10 runs in a road win Thursday.

Albion led 3-2 after the second inning, but Twin River scored six in the third and one in the fourth to take a 9-3 lead. The hosts added two more late runs but could not recover from the six-run third.

Reid Heidtbrink started on the mound for Twin River. He pitched 1 and 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits.

Wes Graham came on in the third and went 2 and 2/3 innings. He didn't allow a single run and gave up only one hit. He also struck out one batter.

Kyle Sterup closed out the final three innings when he gave up two runs on one hit while striking out five.

"I thought our boys brought a great deal of energy and excitement into the game and the dugout," Twin River head coach Chad Lemburg said. "That’s something we have been missing so far. We came out and hit the ball well, and I figured our pitching would keep us in the game.