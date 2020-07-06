Albion Juniors score 13 runs in victory, Twin river takes advantage of errors in Seniors game

The Twin River American Legion Seniors took advantage of six errors by Albion and put up 10 runs in a road win Thursday.
Albion led 3-2 after the second inning, but Twin River scored six in the third and one in the fourth to take a 9-3 lead. The hosts added two more late runs but could not recover from the six-run third.
Reid Heidtbrink started on the mound for Twin River. He pitched 1 and 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits.
Wes Graham came on in the third and went 2 and 2/3 innings. He didn't allow a single run and gave up only one hit. He also struck out one batter.
Kyle Sterup closed out the final three innings when he gave up two runs on one hit while striking out five.
"I thought our boys brought a great deal of energy and excitement into the game and the dugout," Twin River head coach Chad Lemburg said. "That’s something we have been missing so far. We came out and hit the ball well, and I figured our pitching would keep us in the game.
"I thought our pitchers were hitting their spots tonight and Kyle Sterup pitched really well. Kyle’s fastball caused fits for Albion at the plate, and that led to Kyle’s success. Overall, I thought the boys had fun and got it done at the plate - which is something we have struggled at this year was getting those timely hits, and the boys strung the hits together to get a win."
Dana Hobbs and Heidtbrink led Twin River at the plate with two hits apiece. Hobbs scored two runs, Heidtbrink came home for one run and both players finished with one RBI.
Calvin Webster was the offensive stand out for Albion. He had two hits, including one double, and scored two runs.
Carsten Bird and Kyle Preister had the best pitching performance for the home team.
Bird pitched 2 and 1/3 innings where he didn't allow any hits or any earned runs. He walked two batters and struck out one.
Preister allowed no earned runs on one hit while striking out five.
"We've played a lot of games since June 18," Albion head coach Andy Bird said. "We have a lot of kids playing both games. We really played like a very tired team."
Albion held off a late-game rally by Twin River in the Juniors matchup. The hosts scored four in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth.
"In the Juniors game we hit the ball pretty well," Bird said. "We pitched pretty well and played decent defense.
Twin River scored five of its sixth runs in the fifth.
James Fogleman and Trent Patzel led the Albion lineup with two hits each. Fogleman had a single, double, two RBIs and one run. Patzel drove in one run and scored two of his own.
Fogelman also started on the mound and earned the win for Albion after tossing the first two innings. He gave up no hits, no runs and struck out one batter.
Albion will play next at 5:30 on Thursday at home against Wayne.
Twin River is in action next at 5:30 on Tuesday at Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!