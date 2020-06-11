Albion Legion Baseball: Young players to build during season

Albion's American Legion baseball teams are about as young as a team can possibly be with only two of the 15 players between the junior and seniors team being above the junior age limit.
Due to Albion's youth and the fact, there are no postseason tournaments this season, head coach Andy Bird considers this a "building year."
But, that doesn't mean Albion can't have success on the filed in Bird's eyes.
Through the first couple weeks of practice, the team has shown the desire to be successful.
"It's been really good," Bird said. "The kids have been anxious to get out and be active with some sports. It's been a good relief for them to get out and do something. It's been fun for the kids."
With so many of the players under the junior age limit, many of the kids will play on both the junior and senior teams. In any given senior game, seven of the nine players will be junior-aged players.
Bird said he hopes to see these players develop over the 15-game season and build toward success for next year.
"It's a little difficult this year with no Legion postseason," he said. "For us, we're really treating it as a building season and trying to get better, hoping to have the kids continue to build their baseball skills and try to improve as much as they can and have fun out on the field."
The two seniors on the team won't age out after the season, so Albion will return its entire team next year.
Last year, both the juniors and seniors failed to make the state tournament. The seniors came in as the No. 1 seed but lost two straight games after winning in the first round.
The juniors lost their first two games in their area tournament.
Even though the seniors will be young this year, Bird said he has confidence in the defense of the team.
"Our strengths are going to be defense primarily," he said. "We have quite a few good defenders back, kids that can make plays in the field. I think our seniors team will be defensively strong.
"We need to continue to build on our hitting and get better with getting the ball in play and not striking out a lot."
Pitching will also be full of youth.
"We'll have a lot of young kids pitching for our seniors team," Bird said. "We had just one returning pitcher from our senior-age kids. We'll have four or five of our juniors that'll be pitching with the senior age group. We definitely have some kids that have pitched quite a bit, but they just haven't pitched as much at the senior level."
The one returning senior-age pitched is Ryan Kramer. Andy Bird's son, Carsten Bird, will also be one of the primary pitchers.
The only other returning senior player is Zach Pfeifer.
Despite only having two older players, Bird said he feels confident about the younger players.
"I'm pretty excited about the six new kids we have, the younger kids that are coming up," he said. "They're kids that have really high baseball IQs. They've played a lot of baseball. It's going to be fun to integrate these new players into our group and kind of see how they grow and develop throughout the season."
While the seniors will be inexperienced, the juniors team is loaded with returning players. Seven of the nine players have experience on the team from last year.
Carsten Bird, Calvin Webster, Kyle Priester and Seth Wright look to be some of the main contributors for the junior team.
"The juniors team we should have pretty good pitching and hitting," Bird said. "I feel pretty good about our juniors team, I think we'll have a competitive group. That can compete with most the teams on our schedule."
Bird said he believes defense will be strong, as well.
Due to the experience and talent, Bird is hoping to see on the field success.
He said he believes the Albion juniors can win 60% or more of their games.
The Seniors open their season at home against Neligh at 7 p.m. June 18 and the Juniors will be in action at 5 p.m. on June 20 at Creighton.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
