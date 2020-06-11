Albion Legion Baseball: Young players to build during season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Albion's American Legion baseball teams are about as young as a team can possibly be with only two of the 15 players between the junior and seniors team being above the junior age limit.

Due to Albion's youth and the fact, there are no postseason tournaments this season, head coach Andy Bird considers this a "building year."

But, that doesn't mean Albion can't have success on the filed in Bird's eyes.

Through the first couple weeks of practice, the team has shown the desire to be successful.

"It's been really good," Bird said. "The kids have been anxious to get out and be active with some sports. It's been a good relief for them to get out and do something. It's been fun for the kids."

With so many of the players under the junior age limit, many of the kids will play on both the junior and senior teams. In any given senior game, seven of the nine players will be junior-aged players.

Bird said he hopes to see these players develop over the 15-game season and build toward success for next year.